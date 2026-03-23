NMB Stadium to host Orbit College clash against Kaizer Chiefs

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Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on November 3 2025

Eastern Cape football fans are in for a treat when Orbit College hosts its Betway Premiership home game against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 6 (3pm).

This is due to Olympia Park in Rustenburg reportedly having security and compliance risks due to its dilapidated state.

Also, the Royal Bafokeng Stadium is undergoing maintenance and renovations and was ruled out as a possible venue.

In a statement, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality expressed its readiness to host the fixture.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is fully prepared to deliver a seamless matchday experience, with about 25,000 supporters expected to attend,” it said.

“Comprehensive safety and security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

“Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion and to enjoy the range of food, beverages, and pre-match activities on offer, making it an ideal outing for families and football enthusiasts alike.”

Mandela Bay Development Agency acting chief executive Unathi Peter outlined the significance of the fixture.

“The choice of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for matches of this calibre reinforces our commitment to positioning Gqeberha as a premier destination for major sporting events.

“Beyond the excitement on the field, these fixtures contribute meaningfully to the local economy, tourism and the continued growth of football in our region.

“We encourage supporters to come out in numbers and be part of this world-class experience.”

In a statement released on behalf of the team, the club expressed appreciation for the opportunity to host the fixture in Gqeberha.

“In light of the current unavailability of compliant stadium facilities within the North West province capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude, this support is deeply valued.

“The opportunity to stage such a high-profile match in a venue that meets all safety, operational and broadcast requirements ensures that the integrity of the game, as well as the experience of supporters, is upheld.

“We view this gesture as a true reflection of the spirit of ubuntu collaboration and support across provinces for the greater good of the game.

“It also highlights the unity within South African football, particularly as another club from the Eastern Cape is proudly competing in the Betway Premiership.”

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