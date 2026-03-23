Pearson teams excel in hockey and netball fixtures

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Pearson's Skyler Meyer controls possession in their match against DSG at the weekend.

It was an excellent weekend of hockey for Pearson High School, with strong performances in both the girls’ fixtures against DSG and the boys’ matches against St Andrew’s College.

The Pearson girls produced a number of standout results, with the U14A and U14B sides recording convincing wins and the senior teams (2nd, 3rd, and 4th) delivering dominant performances.

While some of the U14 and U16 sides had narrow defeats, the overall showing reflected resilience and steady growth.

The Pearson boys also enjoyed a successful outing, highlighted by wins from the U14B, U16B and several senior teams.

The 2nd and 4th teams were particularly impressive, while the first XI capped the weekend with a composed 2-0 victory.

Despite a few tight losses in the junior and U16 age-groups, the teams remained competitive throughout.

Overall, it was a highly positive and competitive weekend of hockey, showcasing the depth, determination, and continued progress of the school’s programme across all age groups.

Meanwhile, the Summerstrand School’s first netball team travelled to Paarl to compete in the annual Paarl Girls’ Netball Festival, which showcases the incredible talent countrywide.

Pearson produced a stunning performance, coming out on top as they showed their grit and determination against the top teams in the country.

In a thrilling match that will be remembered for years to come, Pearson’s first team defeated Oranje with a nail-biting 16-15 win. This victory marked a historic moment for the team, cementing their reputation as a force to be reckoned within South African netball.

The team’s overall performance was impressive, with eight wins, one loss, and one draw from 10 games. They held powerhouse Paarl Girls’ High to a draw and gave Bloemhof a run for their money in a heartbreaking loss.

The U14A side also impressed, following in the footsteps of their bigger sisters, with seven wins, two losses and one draw from 10 games.

“We’re over the moon with the team’s performance,” said a team representative. “This is a moment we’ll cherish forever.”

The Herald