Stormers second on URC log after beating Dragons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ben-Jason Dixon of the Stormers is tackled during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 against the Dragons RFC at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers moved up into second place on the United Rugby Championship log when they beat the Dragons 29-21 in Cape Town on Sunday.

Playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave the Stormers an ideal start when he crossed for two tries within the opening 15 minutes to hand his team a 14-0 lead.

The Dragons took the fight to the Stormers and hit back with a try from Angus O’Brien, which left the home team with a 14-7 halftime lead.

Further tries by Ewan Roos and Wandisile Simelane ensured they kept the visitors at bay in the second half.

Scorers:

Stormers 29: Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Ewan Roos, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Dragons 21: Tries: Seb Davies, Thomas Young, Rio Dyer. Conversions: Angus O’Brien (3). — George Byron