Stormers second on URC log after beating Dragons

The Stormers moved up into second place on the United Rugby Championship log when they beat the Dragons 29-21 in Cape Town on Sunday.
Playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave the Stormers an ideal start when he crossed for two tries within the opening 15 minutes to hand his team a 14-0 lead.
The Dragons took the fight to the Stormers and hit back with a try from Angus O’Brien, which left the home team with a 14-7 halftime lead.
Further tries by Ewan Roos and Wandisile Simelane ensured they kept the visitors at bay in the second half.
Scorers:
Stormers 29: Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Ewan Roos, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Dragons 21: Tries: Seb Davies, Thomas Young, Rio Dyer. Conversions: Angus O’Brien (3). — George Byron
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