Why Vilakazi isn’t yet a regular starter for Chiefs

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Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban on 21 March 2026.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why 20-year-old Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has hardly started matches this season, believing he will still reach great heights in his career.

Vilakazi came off the bench to score his second league goal of the season as Chiefs beat bottom-placed Magesi 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

He has started just five of the 13 league fixtures he has featured in so far this season.

“I believe he [Vilakazi] is not far [from starting matches regularly],” Kaze said.

“There are games that he started this season, and sometimes it’s a tactical decision [to start him on the bench], but he’s a player that always gives everything at training and during games.

“We also want to have players that can have an impact off the bench.

“There are some aspects of his game that he must improve on as well; especially when the team doesn’t have the ball, he needs to be a bit physical and be a bit stronger on the ball when we have possession.”

Even so, Kaze is adamant that Vilakazi will reach great heights, saying he was easy to coach.

“He’s a wonderful kid that wants to learn. I am sure he’s going to get far in his career,” Kaze said.

Another Chiefs’ development graduate Wandile Duba was also on target as the Soweto giants registered their second successive league win with another clean sheet as well.

The win over Magesi boosted Amakhosi’s push to finish in the top three.

Chiefs’ next game is away to Orbit College on April 7.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has explained the importance of continuing to collect points and not looking at teams around them in the top eight.

Usuthu continued with their good run this season when they beat Polokwane City 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, courtesy of Thapelo Matlhoko’s late goal to maintain their place in the top eight.

Zwane was pleased with the result away from home and said this would put them in a good position to fight for better things.

“It’s quite important for us to win our games as much as it is not going to be easy.

“As long as we win like this sometimes it is OK,” Zwane said during the post-match media conference.

“What is key right now is to collect points, once you do that, you put yourselves in a position that you can fight for something better, then it will be up to us.

“But it doesn’t matter sometimes how you play at this time of the season, you will get teams that are fighting to avoid relegation.

“You will play against teams that want to win the league, teams that want to be in the top eight, not easy matches.

“So, we are going to cancel each other and that’s why it is key for us to fight for maximum points.

“If we get a point, then it is better than nothing. But at home, we have to win matches.”

Zwane, however, insisted they would not put themselves under pressure to finish in the top four and that where they were was not a fluke. — Additional reporting by Neville Khoza