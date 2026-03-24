Police Park centre stage for Eastern Cape Super 14 final

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Aya Zono on his way to scoring the Bobbies' first try during the Super 14 semifinal clash against the Brumbies at Police Park on Saturday Pictures ALAN EASON

Police Park in Cambridge will play host to the Eastern Cape Super 14 final between Border club East London Police and Eastern Province’s Progress on Saturday (3pm).

The announcement was made on Tuesday after a meeting of the organisers on Monday.

Though there were expectations of the venue for the final being neutral in the border region, like the organisers did in 2025 when EP hosted and in 2024 when Border was custodian, it was decided otherwise.

Police Park, which is home to Police, was adjudged to be a central location for spectators. It is one of the few rugby fields with good capacity in KuGompo City.

It will be the first time since Kruisfontein United in 2023, when they hosted Police on their home ground in Humansdorp, that a home team will play in front of their fans.

Defending champions Progress will be hoping to go back-to-back and get a fourth title, while EL Police will be eyeing a fifth.

The last time Progress played a final in the provincial tournament in KuGompo was in 2020 when they beat Mdantsane’s Swallows at the Buffalo City Stadium.

Police have won two finals playing at home — one was in 2015 against Gardens and another recently in 2024 against Kruisfontein United.

Both teams are unbeaten in the competition this year.

Progress beat Young Leopards in Kariega in the semifinals, and Police defeated Brumbies at the venue in Cambridge.

The Border Ladies and Free State Women’s Super League clash will be a curtain-raiser at 1pm.

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