Eastern Province defend SA beach wrestling crown at Jeffreys Bay

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Elite wrestlers from across the nation will compete for national titles in the SA Wrestling Federation national championships at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday

Flying throws and sand burns will be the name of the game on Saturday as the country’s elite wrestlers battle for national titles in the SA Beach Wrestling Championship at Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay.

Eastern Province Wrestling president Wouter Nell said enthusiasts of contact sports and wrestling could expect great entertainment in SA’s surfing capital.

The event aims to establish the Eastern Cape as the home of the sport, building on the success of the inaugural event, in Richards Bay, last year.

“Well, if you like wrestling, you’ll love beach wrestling because it’s something new,” Nell said.

“It’s a new sport, but it’s essentially the same as wrestling, just in a different format.

“There is no ground wrestling. Instead, there are throws similar to judo.

“The person who scores three points or three points of action first wins the fight. A fight’s duration is three minutes.

“It’s an exciting sport to watch.

“So, anyone who loves the sport or action contact sport will love it, because there are a lot of action throws and movement on the sand.”

Eastern Province won the inaugural event and will be keen to repeat the feat on familiar turf this time around.

“We are the defending champions, and we want to do it again, especially in front of our home crowd, to show that it was not by chance the first time,” Nell said.

“We have 280 entries. The competition is open for girls and boys from under eight through to seniors.

“The preparation has gone smoothly, and we can’t wait for the start of the event.

“The economic spin-offs are big for business in Jeffreys Bay.

“The hotels, BnBs, restaurants, local shops and petrol stations will be buzzing.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors from J-Bay who are supporting us.”

Nell said all were welcome to come and watch the action at Dolphin Beach from 10am onwards.

Admission is free.

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