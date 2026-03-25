Father’s words live on as Sazi Sandi reaches Stormers milestone

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Sazi Sandi of Stormers and Jarrod Taylor of Scarlets during the United Rugby Championship match between Llanelli Scarlets and DHL Stormers at Parc y Scarlets.

Stormers prop Sazi Sandi’s late father Bonisile’s motto was “Go for it, and if you’re going for it, go for all of it”.

That’s the mantra Sandi lives by in his professional rugby career.

This weekend the KuGompo City-born star will be making his 50th appearance in the blue and white colours of the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship game against Edinburgh in Cape Town.

It will be an emotional day for him, as Bonisile, who was his strongest inspiration, will not be there to witness the occasion.

Bonisile passed away in 2017 at the age of 62, three years before his son Sazi made his debut for the Stormers.

He was a distinguished South African anti-apartheid lawyer and high-profile judge in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court.

“A tough nut to crack” is how Sazi described his father.

It took a while to convince him to let him play rugby, the 27-year-old said.

Like many mothers and fathers of days gone by, his father could not understand how sport was going to sustain Sazi for the rest of his life.

Bonisile, who was among the first black judges in the province, wanted academics to be Sazi’s top priority.

“My dad didn’t really see rugby as a career opportunity at first. He was more focused on us growing up, getting to university, getting a degree and getting a job,” Sandi said.

His two older brothers, Melisizwe and Buntu, were also good rugby players.

“As I said, my brothers are good, especially my oldest brother who is very, very good,” he said.

“My dad was a bit reluctant [for them to play rugby], maybe because of a lack of knowledge of how it works. And because rugby is not a career you can do for 40 years like what he did.”

It was during Sazi’s time at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda that Bonisile softened his stance on his son playing rugby.

He was moving up the rugby ranks quickly, making the Grant Khomo Week and Craven Week for Eastern Province and the SA Schools team.

The brothers also got into Bonisile’s ear. He was open to it, but still he needed more information, Sazi recalled.

At the end of Sazi’s matric year, they had a visit to a few unions.

One of those was the Stormers.

“We got to Newlands, and my dad got to ask all the questions he wanted to ask, and he was sold and very excited,” Sazi said.

Following that visit, he sat down in his bedroom and mapped out everything.

The main question was “how do you get to the top level?”

Sazi then broke down each level, from U19 all the way up to the Springboks.

“That was quite a crucial moment for me because that was kind of my dad saying, ‘Go for it, and if you’re going to go for it, go for all of it’.”

He said when he gets the opportunity to play his 50th, it will be a great moment to look back at that story and say, “Dad, I’m still on my way”.

Sazi made his debut for the Stormers in 2020 in the Super Rugby Unlocked against the Cheetahs.

“I still remember that I ran on in the last nine minutes. Bongi [Mbonambi] was the hooker next to me. That was a welcoming team and was playing top-level rugby,” Sandi said.

He is now part of the leadership group for the Stormers.

Edinburgh are among the top-ranked scrummaging teams in the URC.

That’s Sandi’s department, and he knows they have not been firing on all cylinders, especially in their recent games.

They are seventh for scrum efficiency in this season compared to the Scottish side, who are second.

Sandi feels the stats don’t tell the whole story.

“We’ve built a great scrum culture,” Sazi said.

“We’ve got a really strong back five [in the pack], and those guys are fully bought in. Every scrum, they’re keen and excited to go.”

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