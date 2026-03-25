Gqongo reflects on another Amajita call-up and promotion to TS Galaxy seniors

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The 2025-26 season is not one that Duncan Village footballer Lakham Gqongo, 18, will forget in a hurry.

From being included in the TS Galaxy senior team’s match-day squad in the Betway Premiership to being called up to the SA U20 again.

It has been a productive and successful season for the youngster.

At the moment, he is in camp with the Amajita squad, which he joined on Monday.

The well-articulated teenager shared that he wanted to make the opportunity of being with the junior national team count.

Being part of Amajita’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations title defence preparations and being part of the qualification process for the 2027 Fifa U20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are top priorities.

“Everyone in the camp gets along, the players and coaches. It is a great environment,” Gqongo said.

“My goal obviously is to be part of the final squads for the coming tournament, and I have to work hard,” he said.

Following a string of impressive performances in the Diski Challenge in the backline of the TS Galaxy reserves team, the defender was promoted to the senior team by head coach Adnan Beganovic.

Gqongo acquired a first-team contract but is still waiting to make his debut, though he was included on Galaxy’s team sheet against Marumo Gallants recently.

“This season, what has been working is to not focus on the mistakes I make but learn from them.

“Also asking the coach what they expect of me in each and every game I play has been key to knowing my role,” he said.

The young sensation is named after Australian 1999 Rugby World Cup winner and sharp-shooting flyhalf Stephen Larkham, though the spelling differs slightly.

His late father and rugby fanatic, Siyanda Xinti, told the publication in 2024 that he had hoped his son would cause havoc on the rugby field and trouble defences, but instead he now prevented sides from scoring on a football pitch.

He said back then he accepted the situation after Gqongo fell in love with football at 12.

Though his father is no longer alive, family support for Gqongo and his dream is still in abundance.

Gqongo is a product of the Young Lions team in Duncan Village and a few others in Buffalo City.

One of Gqongo’s mentors at the grassroots level was Simelani Kulakude.

He was the key piece of the puzzle that initiated the quick turnaround for Gqongo in 2022 when he joined his Young Lions.

“We went to Gauteng last year in October, where we played the likes of Sekhukhune, Jomo Cosmos and many others, and this is where Gongqo was asked to come back for an assessment at TS Galaxy in December,” Kulakude said in 2024.

“He was there for two days, and the chair and youth coach asked him to come back and join the team.”

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