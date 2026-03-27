Glenrose Xaba out to rewrite history in Spar Grand Prix

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South African running star Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) is targeting her fourth Spar Grand Prix, which starts with the 10km Challenge race at Greenpoint in Cape Town on Sunday morning.

The defending champion is hoping to make history by becoming the first athlete to win the Grand Prix for a fourth time.

She is the favourite this weekend because star Ethiopian runners Diniya Abaraya and Salem Gebre (Nedbank Running Club) will not be in Cape Town.

Cape Town is the first of the five races that make up the Grand Prix and this event will be followed by others in Durban, Tshwane, Gqeberha and Johannesburg in the coming months.

“The Spar Grand Prix has become very important to me,” said Xaba, who has been in good form over the past few seasons.

I am ready to run my best and I am looking forward to the competition. I just want to achieve good results in 2026 — Glenrose Xaba

“I am very proud to be the first black South African to win it three times. I hope my achievements are an inspiration to young girls living in poverty, as I was, who see what I have done and believe they can do the same.”

Xaba is feeling good and looking forward to the race in Cape Town.

“I am ready to run my best, and I am looking forward to the competition. I just want to achieve good results in 2026,” said Xaba.

Over the past 18 years, Rene Kalmer, Irvette van Zyl, Tadu Nare of Ethiopia and Xaba have each won the Grand Prix three times.

Xaba was the first South African to win the series since it was opened to international runners, and she was the first black South African to win it three times.

Several runners will be hoping to make Xaba work hard for victory on Sunday, including Karabo Mailula (Tuks), evergreen Van Zyl and rising star Tayla Kavanagh of Hollywood Athletics Club, as well as Xaba’s teammates Karabo More and Cacisile Sosibo.

TimesLIVE