EL Police crowned EC Super 14 champs for fifth time

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EL Police fullback Brandt Fields tackles Progress scrumhalf Luchrane Muggels in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final at Police Park on Saturday afternoon.

East London Police were crowned Eastern Cape Super 14 champions for the fifth time as they edged Progress 24-22 at Police Park in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The result means Police now hold the most titles in the provincial competition.

It was tense and tight at the end.

Progress had an opportunity to seal the win at the sound of the full-time hooter with a drop goal, but it went wide.

Matters shouldn’t have been tight, but improper decision-making by Police almost led to their downfall.

On two occasions they went for the line in the second half instead of opting for a straightforward three points.

Police started the game at a high tempo, resulting in two tries in the first 20 minutes.

Progress couldn’t find their rhythm.

On numerous occasions they would get into the Police 22m area, but handling errors let them down.

But with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Juliano Botha answered for Progress with a converted try after hard pick-and-goes by the forwards.

The teams went to halftime with Police leading 14-7.

In the first quarter of the second stanza it was all Progress.

They dictated the set pieces and were able to get over the advantage line in their carries.

Police had a chance to extend the score to 17-7, but they went for a driving maul, which was killed off by Progress.

That quickly haunted Police, as Progress scrumhalf Luchrane Muggels snipped through to close the gap, but the conversion was missed.

Kano Botha went over again for Progress to silence the Police crowd.

Veteran lock and captain Aya Nomboyo answered for the Bobbies with a converted try.

At the end, defending champions Progress had a penalty and drop goal attempt but missed them both.

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