EP Queens beaten by WP in final game of season

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EP Queens centre Sibabalwe Klaas drives through Western Province tackles in the Women's Super League match at Otto du Plessis High School on Saturday

Western Province ran out convincing 42-17 winners over the EP Queens in an entertaining Pick n Pay Women’s Super League clash that produced 11 tries at the Otto du Plessis High School on Saturday.

The win left WP in third place on the final log standings, while an improving Queens team finished in fourth place.

The Bulls Daisies ended top of the log after they thrashed the Golden Lions 94-5 in their final outing of the season.

They will face the Boland Dames in the final after the Wellington team beat the Sharks 32-22 in Durban to finish second.

It was decided at the start of the season that the teams ending in the first two positions would contest the final.

WP made a fast start to their game against the Queens and had the contest virtually wrapped up after 31 minutes when they stormed into a commanding 20-0 lead.

The visitors, who led 20-3 at the break, always looked threatening with ball in hand.

Livewire loose forward Anelisiwe Mxabo was in fine form for WP and crossed the whitewash for three tries.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan said: “There has been massive improvement by EP this season, moving from eighth position in 2025 to fourth place in 2026.

“I am very proud of the EP team, and we have received great support from the EP executive. The coaches have also been aligned with the players.”

Scorers:

EP Queens 17: Tries: Yolande Ntibane, Ruzanne George, Lithelethu Nombakuse. Conversion: Julene Haas.

Western Province 42: Tries: Anelisiwe Mxabo (3), Alicia Arries, Raeeqah Hendricks, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Faith-Hope Gosling, Logan Welman. Conversion: Donelle Snyders.

Other results: Sharks 22 Boland Dames 32, Bulls Daisies 94 Lions 5, Border Ladies 24 Free State 41.

Log (all teams have played seven matches): Bulls 35, Boland 29, Western Province 27, EP Queens 16, Golden Lions 15, Sharks 12, Free State 10, Border Ladies 1.

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