Fast start helped Sharks sink Cardiff — Pietersen

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Phepsi Buthelezi of the Sharks scores during his team's United Rugby Championship game against Cardiff at Kings Park in Durban.

Making a fast start and achieving set piece dominance helped propel the Sharks to a crucial 21-15 win over Cardiff in difficult conditions in Durban on Friday, coach JP Pietersen said.

High humidity made the ball slippery, and this resulted in unforced handling errors during a hard-fought United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park.

Two tries from Phepsi Buthelezi and one from Yaw Penxe boosted the Sharks’ hopes of a top eight URC finish.

“What I’m most pleased with is how we started the game,” Pietersen said.

“We started the game fast, and then obviously Cardiff, a quality side, came back to us, put us under massive pressure, and scored two quick tries.

“And obviously we just felt in the coaching box that we had to swing momentum and change momentum.

“We sent the new front row on just before halftime to give us that edge, and flipping hell, it came off and it worked.

“It was good to go and finish 21-12 up at the break. That gave us lots of confidence going into the second half.

“Where we took control of the game was in the set piece. The Sharks scrummed well and scrummed for penalties, and we obviously mauled them well.

“And when we got into the 22 in the first half, we scored tries.

“In the second half we couldn’t convert.

“I think that’s the opposite of what we wanted, and then obviously the territory and the kicking game — we were a bit sloppy in that department, which we could have been better at.

JP Pietersen, head coach of the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images (Steve Haag Sports)

“It’s a good learning for us before we go on the road to learn, with obviously the tricky conditions overseas, with the humidity in Durban.

“Nobody can see it from TV, but the ball was slippery, and it was wet.

“The conditions were extremely difficult. People watching TV will probably say, ‘Why are you guys not passing or catching a ball?’

“But the ball is slippery like a bar of soap. And I think we did well to score three tries in those conditions.”

Pietersen praised his team for sticking together and managing to get the job done despite the conditions.

“You must give massive credit to the leadership,” he said.

“In this group around Andre Esterhuizen, you can see he’s leading well as a captain.

“And then you’ve got Ethan Hooker in the leadership group; you’ve got Nick Hatton who played today.

“Vincent Tshituka and Emile van Heerden are huge just keeping the forwards composed.

“And then we’ve got, obviously, the two hookers, Fez and Eduan Swart; they’re all so good and just keeping us controlled and composed. And Phepsi was good too.”

Pietersen said injury concerns would make selection difficult in the weeks ahead.

“It tests the character of the squad with injuries, and Luan Giliomee coming off was obviously unfortunate.

It’s a bit of a setback, but I think he will bounce back.

“But it gives the next guy an opportunity to come back into the squad, and that’s your culture in your environment and your group — how you bounce back and how you pull as a squad.”

Scorers:

Sharks 21: Tries: Phepsi Buthelezi (2), Yaw Penxe. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2), Bradley Davids.

Cardiff 15: Tries: Mason Grady (2). Conversion: Callum Sheedy. Penalty: Ioan Lloyd.

Other URC scores: Bulls 34 Munster 31, Lions 42 Dragons 26, Stormers 33 Edinburgh 14.

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