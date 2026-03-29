Free State deliver final blow to Border’s underwhelming season

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Free State players tackle Border Ladies' Koni Deda during their Women’s Super League game at Police Park on Saturday.

Border Ladies concluded what has been a disastrous season with a disappointing 41-24 loss to Free State Women in the Women’s Super League at Police Park on Saturday.

This means Border have failed to win a top-flight match in a season for the first time in two decades.

Though they finished at the bottom of the table, they will not be relegated like other teams in previous seasons.

SA Rugby’s JJ Hamse said last week that the promotion and relegation system was not in motion this year.

The Free State game was thought to have been an opportunity for Border to at least register something in the points column.

This was because Free State were also a wooden spoon contender.

At halftime, there was nothing to separate the sides at 17-17.

Prop Nombuyekezo Mdliki dotted down to give Border a 24-17 lead, but the inexperienced bench from Border was exposed again in the second half.

They struggled to bring any impact and, in contrast, Free State stepped on the accelerator.

To make matters worse, Border’s Ethandwa Marawu was sin-binned near the end.

During her 10 minutes on the sidelines, Free State scored two tries.

The other Border tries in the game came through captain and centre Aphiwe Ngwevu, who scored a brace in the first half.

Free State scored first when winger Sikholiwe Mdletshe celebrated her return to the game following an injury sustained in round one.

The other five-pointers came via Anelca Hess, Anita Tom, Vuyelwa Mosala and Bernice Strydom.

Other results in the final round-robin stage saw the Blue Bulls Daisies almost clock another 100 points as they dismissed their Gauteng rivals, Golden Lions Women, with a 95-5 win, while the Boland Dames had a much tougher fight on their hands in Durban.

They outplayed the Sharks Women 33-22 in a tight match at Kings Park 2.

In Gqeberha, Western Province scored eight tries to close out their season with a 42-17 win over the EP Queens, who finished fourth on the overall standings.

The Bulls Daisies finished top of the league log yet again, while the Boland Dames finished in second place.

The two will meet in the final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

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