Kohli’s one-format focus fuels strong IPL start

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on March 28 2026. Picture:

Virat Kohli’s decision to scale back his international commitments has not dampened his appetite for runs, with the former India captain guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to victory with an unbeaten 69 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener.

The 37-year-old retired from T20 internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup triumph and brought the curtain down on his 123-Test career last year, leaving one-day internationals (ODIs) as his sole format.

He featured in 13 ODIs last year, scoring 651 runs, and returned to the IPL after last playing for India in January.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar told reporters after their six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday that it was a pleasure to watch Kohli at the crease.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar. Picture: GARETH COPLEY/Getty Images

“Virat Kohli is our No 1 chase master,” he said.

“I always enjoy watching his batting from the dugout — the way he plays, the shots he picks, and how he reads situations.

“I feel he’s at his peak now. From what I’ve seen in the nets, the energy and eagerness to perform and dominate are still the same.”

Kohli, who struck the winning runs as fans chanted his name at a packed stadium, said playing in a single format had helped him stay mentally fresh.

“The sort of scheduling we’ve had over the past 15 years and the amount of cricket I’ve played — for me there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks helped me immensely,” he added.

The win carried deeper resonance after last year’s maiden IPL title celebrations were overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that claimed 11 lives.

Bengaluru paid tribute by leaving 11 seats vacant, players wearing the number 11 on their backs during the warm-up and black armbands throughout the match, before observing a minute’s silence ahead of the contest.

“They were like family members because everyone was supporting RCB for years. We miss them,” Patidar added.

Meanwhile, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the first India international to appear in US-based Major League Cricket (MLC) after San Francisco Unicorns announced his signing for the T20 competition’s 2026 season.

Ashwin, who represented India in 287 matches across all formats and took 765 wickets, retired from international cricket in 2024 and ended his IPL career last year.

The 39-year-old, India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket behind Anil Kumble, was set to play for the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League but missed out due to a knee injury.

“Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player to compete in MLC is a major responsibility that I fully embrace,” Ashwin said.

“My absolute focus is to help this franchise win games and push for its first championship, while also putting on a spectacular brand of cricket for the Bay Area fans.”

The MLC begins its fourth season on June 18.

Reuters