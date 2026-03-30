Boxing, netball and soccer join in Moko’s Easter Weekend programme

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The Lunika team celebrating after winning the rugby category in 2025 at the Moko Sports Foundation Easter tournament at the Moko Sports Complex in Debe.

Rugby razzle-dazzle, Shibobos in soccer, elegant hoops in netball and exchanges of blows by boxers will all be showcased during the Moko Sports Foundation 5th Annual Easter Tournament this weekend.

The event will take place at the Moko Sports Complex in Debe from Friday until Monday.

While rugby has been known for being the crowd-puller over the years, the organisers have added boxing, soccer and netball to the programme.

The founder of the Moko Sports Foundation, Siyabulela Moko, said the expansion was prompted by interest from the public.

To allow for this, he said they have postponed horse racing to later in the year.

This will allow for more parking in the horseracing area and easier access routes to the venue.

“In response to growing community demand and the need to broaden participation, the 2026 tournament introduces football [soccer] and netball as official sporting codes,” Moko said.

“These additions are a significant milestone in the evolution of the tournament, opening doors for a wider pool of talent, particularly among youth and women participants.

“The inclusion of these codes aligns with the foundation’s long-term vision of creating an inclusive, multi-sport platform that reflects the sporting interests of the community,” Moko said.

“With boxing, it not only diversifies the sporting offering but also creates a platform for athletes in combat sports who often have limited exposure opportunities at the grassroots level,” he said.

Boxing will feature prominently on Friday afternoon. Moko said the boxing segment would showcase more than 23 bouts.

Soccer will feature 16 teams vying for the top prize of R20,000, while 16 affiliated netball teams will compete for an amount of R20,000.

Defending champions Lunika are among the registered clubs and will be back to defend their title they earned by defeating Young Bears.

There are 28 other affiliated teams that will be looking to dethrone them this weekend.

Their competition includes Spring Rose, from Gqeberha, and Langa and Tyume Stars, from Cape Town.

Joburg’s Farmers XV and North West’s Matlosana will be among the top contenders for the R60,000 first-place cash in rugby.

“Each year, this tournament grows beyond what we initially imagined, but it has always remained grounded in one purpose, creating opportunity.

“The inclusion of football, netball and boxing this year is a direct response to what the community has been asking for.

“For me, this is about ensuring that no talent feels excluded.

‘Whether it is a young footballer, a netball player, or a boxer, they must all have a stage to showcase their abilities.

“We are building something that speaks to the future, where sport becomes a bridge to opportunity, discipline, and hope.

“That is the vision that continues to drive this foundation,” Moko said.

All final matches will be live-streamed, allowing supporters who are unable to attend to watch the tournament in real time.

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