Contestants locked in for Rip Curl GromSearch in Port Alfred

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An expression session will run during the contest window of the Rip Curl GromSearch in Port Alfred, opening space for surfers to push beyond heat strategy.

South Africa’s top junior surfers are already locking in for the Rip Curl GromSearch from Friday to next Monday as part of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.

The event is presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel and supported by Sea Harvest.

A few early arrivals have already started filtering into the lineup at East Beach, getting into the groove and feeling out the bank.

The right-hand walls are starting to show their shape, with surfers easing into the rhythm of the spot.

The GromSearch remains a key proving ground on the junior circuit. It places the country’s best in a high-performance contest environment where structure, pressure and opportunity all converge.

Top seeds already entered into the event include the likes of Matt Canning (U18), Ben Esterhuyse (U16), Leah Lepront (U16), Marcello Zedde (U14), Maya Malherbe (U14), Cody Painter (U12) and Adriana Canning (U12).

The Premier U16 divisions carry serious weight.

The boys and girls winners secure a direct berth into the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final, with the 2026 destination still to be confirmed. Each winner also receives a R20,000 travel voucher to support their journey.

Recent finals have landed in world-class locations like Bali in 2024 and Hossegor in 2025. That pathway is clear. A result at East Beach can translate quickly to the international stage, where the level gets real.

An Expression Session will run during the contest window, opening space for surfers to push beyond heat strategy. Contestants will be pushing for maximum height and full commitment, sending airs that put both equipment and bodies on the line. Cash on offer raises the level.

Channel Islands Surfboards South Africa adds another layer by awarding a custom board valued at R13,000 to the surfer who delivers a standout performance throughout the event.

The Rip Curl GromSearch is a Surfing South Africa event and forms part of the Surfing South Africa SAST Junior Tour.

For more contact Craig Jarvis at e.craig@truthcollective.co.za or 082-376-4443. - Surfing SA

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