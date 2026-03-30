Early-season form shows Madibaz are on point for important goals

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Madibaz players get together for a strategic timeout during the First Choice Madibaz Netball Tournament hosted by Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha recently.

Nelson Mandela University’s netball teams showed they are on target to be a force in 2026 after delivering impressive early-season performances at the First Choice Madibaz Netball Tournament in Gqeberha recently.

But the real winners are the coaches who gained valuable insight into the progress made by their charges before unleashing them on the more-important goals ahead.

Officially, the records show the women’s A section champions are the Madibaz Blues after besting a gallant all-stars Smashers outfit in the final and that the top men are the Gugulethu Titans, who defeated the Devitals.

The home team’s coach, Jeanie Steyn, is particularly encouraged by the depth displayed in the university’s teams.

She highlighted the competitiveness and growth that were evident throughout the four squads fielded in the top tier of the tournament.

“I was very impressed,” she said.

“All the games were competitive, and you could clearly see the hunger from players aiming to break into the top-16 squad.”

She added that combinations were developing and connections being built, “which are really positive”.

The importance of the event in terms of being a practical platform to assess combinations and implement training groundwork in a match environment is stressed by the former national player.

“It’s an ideal opportunity as a coach to see [who has] potential and what needs tweaking.

“We’ve been working on systems and skills, and this sort of competition allows us to solidify those in real-match situations, which you don’t always get enough of in the build-up to a season.”

She also noted the encouraging integration of the younger players, pointing at several first-years who rose to the challenge of competing against more experienced opponents.

“It was great to see how they slotted in with the seniors and how the seniors lifted their standard. The juniors are stepping up to that level, which is exactly what we want.”

The presence of strong opposition, including teams such as WSU, Vinnies (KuGompo City) and Smashers (mostly Madibaz alumnae), added further value.

“It really raises the standard,” the Madibaz mentor said.

Exposing her players to actual match conditions helps them understand what is required at the higher level.

Tournament organiser and netball manager Melinda Goosen described the competition as a major success logistically and competitively.

“We hosted the maximum number of teams (65) we could accommodate and even had a waiting list, which shows the demand.”

She expresses her appreciation for the input from sponsors First Choice and highlights the event’s growing reputation on the Eastern Cape netball calendar.

“Teams and coaches plan around it, and it really sets the tone for what’s to come. Even before invitations go out, we have teams from other provinces enquiring about entering.”

She added that the level across the women’s and men’s sections was particularly pleasing, labelling the former “highly competitive” and the latter “very tight”.

The number of former Madibaz players turning out for other clubs is also special for Goosen.

“While it’s strange not seeing them in Madibaz colours, it strengthens the broader Nelson Mandela Bay netball environment.”

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