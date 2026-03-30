Lions launch inquiry after Swanepoel flies to England during final

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Beyers Swanepoel will be subject to an internal inquiry by the Central Gauteng Lions.

The Central Gauteng Lions Union will conduct an internal inquiry after all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel left the field during Sunday’s One-Day Cup final to board a flight for England.

Swanepoel abruptly left the field around the 43rd over, having completed his 10-over spell and drove to the airport. It meant the Lions had to complete the remainder of a closely contested match against provincial neighbours the Titans with only 10 players, as the umpires did not allow them to use a substitute fielder.

The Titans won the match by three wickets.

The union’s CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright, confirmed on Monday morning that a full inquiry would take place. Leaf-Wright said he was not aware of the reasons Swanepoel left the match until after it had finished.

“I’m just extremely disappointed with Beyers. This is not the kind of conduct we as the Lions expect from our players. He has let down his teammates and the union,” said Leaf-Wright.

It is believed none of Swanepoel’s teammates were aware that he was leaving the match early to catch a flight. Many thought he left the field because of injury, including captain Bjorn Fortuin.

Fortuin had engaged in several animated discussions with the Lions bench and the umpires about using a substitute fielder, who did not budge.

It is believed that the Lions coaching staff, which on Sunday didn’t include head coach Russell Domingo, were also only made aware about Swanepoel’s plans on the morning of the match, but apparently thought he would leave only at 7pm and not two hours earlier.

Domingo, who’d signed a contract to coach Hampshire in the County Championship, left for England on Saturday. His travel arrangements had been made in advance and he’d informed the union, who’d agreed to his departure weeks ago.

Swanepoel, who signed with the union at the beginning of the 2025/26 season from the Eastern Province Warriors, has a contract with Worcestershire in England.

The County Championship starts on Friday with Worcestershire facing Derbyshire.

TimesLIVE