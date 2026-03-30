North End Easter Tournament marks 75 years of tradition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mogamat Hassan, right, receives the ELCLFA Anthony Augustine Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Football Excellence from North End Old Boys Outreach executive member Marius Hendricks.

Buffalo City Football Region-based East London Central will celebrate 124 years of North End heritage and the 75th Anniversary of the North End Easter tournament at the North End Stadium from Friday until Monday.

The first North End Easter Football Tournament was played in 1951, and this year will include the Inaugural Good Friday Shane Benny Memorial 5km Big Walk/Fun Run from Buffalo Flats Primary School to the North End Stadium.

The popular community cultural festival, which preserves local tradition, heritage and identity, will for the first time include five age group cup competitions: seniors, U11, U13, U15 and women.

The draw was on Saturday night, where ex-Merchants football legend Mogamat Hassan became the 30th recipient to be honoured with the ELCLFA Anthony Augustine Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Football Excellence.

All 16 clubs will contest the senior men’s cup, with the pick of the first round knockout draw being between 2024 Easter Cup champions Young Lions and 2022 Easter Cup finalists Swaraj FC.

They will cross swords in the main game on Friday at 6.30pm.

ELCLFA Premiership champions Kilimanjaro will square off against BCMM Masters Football champions Catalans, and 2012 Easter Cup finalists and Breidbach-based Rising Stars will lock horns with Duncan Village-based Star of Africa.

The senior cup programme kicks off at 9am at the North End Stadium.

The U13 and U15 cup quarterfinals will take place at the Parkside grounds on Friday from 11am.

Defending Easter Women’s Cup champions and Gompo-based Royal Bucks have been drawn to face Atlantic Spurs on Sunday for a place in the cup final.

Mdantsane-based Linge Stars and Ellesse United will do battle in the first round of both the U13 and U15 cup competitions.

The festival is being hosted in partnership with SA Breweries, Vodacom, aQuelle, Telkom, Dynamic Brands, Bonz Ice Tea, Berea Nicks Foods, Ginger Love and the North End Old Outreach Club.

Friday

North End Stadium

Seniors

First round: 9:00 FC East London v Africa United [Winner/Plate 8]; 10:15 Atlantic Spurs v Fairview Stars [Winner/Plate 7]; 11:30 Umoja v FC Bullets [Winner/Plate 3]; Easter U11 KO Premilinary Playoffs; 12:40 Swaraj v Future Boys (winner 1); 1:30 Rangers v Valentino [Winner/Plate 2]; 2:45 Dangerous Darkies v United [Winner/Plate 5]; 4:00 Star of Africa v Rising Stars [Winner/Plate 6]; 5:15 Catalans Masters v Kilimanjaro [Winner/Plate 4]; 18:30 Young Lions v Swaraj [Winner/Plate 1]

Parkside Oval Grounds

Easter U13 KO Last 8: 11:00 Spurs v Future Boys [winner 2]; 12:00 Atlantic Spurs v Swaraj [winner 1]; 1:00 FC Kingston v United; [winner 4]; 2:00 Linge Stars v Ellesse United [winner 3]

Easter U15 KO Last 8: 11:00 United v FC East London [winner 2]; 12:00 Linge Stars v Ellesse United [winner 3]; 1:00 Valentino v Future Boy [winner 1]; 14:00 Atlantic Spurs v FC Kingston [winner 4]

Saturday

North End Stadium

Seniors quarterfinals

Plate/Losers Section: 9:00 Plate 3 v Plate 4 [Plate Semis 2]; 10:15 Plate 5 v Plate 6 [Cup Semis 3]; 11:30 Plate 7 v Plate 8 [Cup Semis 4]; 12:45 Plate 1 v Plate 2 [Plate Semis 1]

Cup/Winners Section: 2:00 Winner 1 v Winner 2 [Cup Semis 1]; 3:30 Winner 7 v Winner 8 [Cup Semis 4]; 17:00 Winner 5 v Winner 6 [Cup Semis 3]; 18:30 Winner 3 v Winner 4 [Cup Semis 2]

Sunday

Parkside Main Grounds

Semifinals: 11:00 U15 [winner 1 v winner 2]; 12:00 U15 [winner 3 v winner 4]; 1:00 U13 [winner 1 v winner 2]; 2:00 U13 [winner 3 v winner 4]

North End Stadium

Women: 9:00 Ascendants v Spoon Queens WFC; 10:00 Atlantic Spurs v Royal Bucks WFC;

U11: 11:00 Ascendants v United; 11:45 winner 1 v Atlantic Spurs

Seniors: 12:30 Plate Semis 1 v 2; 2:00 Plate Semis 3 v 4; 15:30 Cup Semis 1 v 2; 5:00 Senior Cup Semis 3 v 4

Monday

North End Stadium

Finals: 10:00 U13; 11:00 U15; 12:00 women; 1:15 U11; 2:00 Senior plate; 15:30 Senior cup - DDC

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch