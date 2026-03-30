Old Grey and Ravens to face off in KuGompo City for Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe decider

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Old Grey celebrating being winners of the Coastal Stream in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League at the weekend.

Gqeberha’s Old Grey and Bizana’s FC Ravens will play the provincial decider of the ABC Motsepe League to determine which side represents the Eastern Cape at the national playoffs.

The decider will be played in KuGompo City on April 18. The city is deemed neutral and geographically central for both teams.

Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane and Jan Smuts are among the options for the event due to their capacity.

Playing in their debut season, Old Grey have impressed by winning the Coastal Stream.

Ravens made the provincial final without any off-the-field obstacles compared with the past two seasons, which led to the Eastern Cape not having a representative at the nationals in 2025.

Ravens finished with 45 points in the Inland Stream after their 18 games, picking up 14 wins and three draws while suffering only one defeat.

They were five points clear of Spear of the Nation, who finished second.

In the Coastal Stream, it went to the wire between the league’s newbies, Komani United and Old Grey.

After 18 games, both teams were locked on 38 points, but Old Grey progressed thanks to a superior goal difference.

Old Grey finished with a 23-goal difference to Komani United’s 15.

The Nelson Mandela Bay side will be grateful to their goal-scorers, Lonwabo Bayeni and Vernan Campher.

The duo were deadly in front of goal, finishing among the top scorers.

Striker Bayeni has 14 goals and is a dangerous player, whom the Ravens will have to keep an eye on.

Ravens have the best defence in the league, having only conceded nine goals in their home and away fixtures.

Old Grey will go into the final not having tasted defeat in the ABC Motsepe League.

They won 10 of their 18 games and drew eight.

By the time the final is played in less than 20 days, Old Grey will be close to 500 days unbeaten.

Their last defeat was in November 2024 in the Safa Regional League.

They will hope to beat the Ravens and follow in the footsteps of fellow city team Highbury, the last Eastern Cape side to play in the national playoffs.

Highbury were eventually promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (formerly NFD) in 2024 and are still campaigning there.

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