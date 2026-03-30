Senior and junior lifeguards set pace at DHL Lifesaving SA Surf Championships

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Harties Reflections' Barjo van Niekerk set a new SA record and an unofficial world record, pending ratification, in the 50m manikin carry for the 40–44 age group.

Kings Beach set the tone for an electric opening day of the Junior and Senior DHL Lifesaving SA Championships, with glassy surf, high stakes and athletes leaving nothing in reserve as they chased national team selection and club spots for November’s World Championships.

From the first whistle, it was clear this was more than just a domestic showdown as every heat, every sprint, and every finish line mattered.

On the sand, the U19 women’s flags delivered one of the moments of the day.

Fish Hoek’s Eve Abrahams showed nerves of steel to take gold, edging out Clifton’s Zoe Beresford, with twin sister Kendra rounding out the podium in third.

But the story did not end there.

In a show of grit and ambition, Abrahams and Zoe Beresford lined up again in the Open Women’s sprint final, stepping up an age group and pushing all the way to the line in a dramatic gold medal photo finish that had the crowd holding its breath.

In the surf, the rising generation stamped their authority.

The Gous sisters put on a masterclass in the junior ironwomen events.

Morgan Gous claimed gold in the U15 category and Sienna Gous followed suit in the U17 division, a family double that underlined their dominance in the water.

The Bluewater Bay Surf Boat in action during the Junior and Senior DHL Lifesaving SA Championships at Kings Beach on Monday. (Anthony Grote)

The senior men’s beach sprint brought international pedigree to the forefront.

Samual Booysen, fresh off his bronze medal at the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships, powered down the sand to secure gold ahead of Summerstrand’s Nicholas Kingston, confirming his status as one of the fastest men on the beach.

In the junior male arena, competition was just as fierce.

Llandudno’s William Neill carved through the surf to take the board race win, holding off Fish Hoek’s Samuel Mocke.

In the U19 division, Fish Hoek’s Wade Beukes delivered a standout performance to claim gold, with Japan’s invitational athlete Risei Takada from Nishihama Lifesaving Club adding an exciting international edge to the podium.

The Open Men’s Rescue Tube Rescue belonged to the home side, with Kings Beach A, led by Len Douglas McKay, executing a clinical race.

An early lead in the swim set the foundation, with teammates Bryce Minderon, Thomas Allen and Connor Bagley holding strong to secure a popular victory on local sand.

While the beach action drew the crowds, the Masters quietly delivered a record-breaking showcase in the pool.

A remarkable 21 South African individual records and eight team records fell over the course of the competition.

The headline performance came from Barjo van Niekerk (Harties Reflections), who set a new SA record and an unofficial world record, pending ILS ratification, in the 50m manikin carry (40–44 age group).

Having already set a world record at the 2025 SA Champs, Van Niekerk continues to redefine excellence in the Masters ranks.

As the Masters competition wrapped, Harties Reflections topped the standings, followed by Rox Lifesaving and Fish Hoek Lifesaving, closing out their campaign in emphatic fashion.

Attention then shifted to the next wave of talent, as the Nippers dived into their pool programme on Monday night, ahead of two full days of competition on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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