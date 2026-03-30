Swanepoel may lose Lions contract for ditching CSA final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beyers Swanepoel will be subject to an internal inquiry by the Central Gauteng Lions

All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel may have his contract with the Central Gauteng Lions scrapped after abruptly leaving the field during Sunday’s One-Day Cup final to catch a flight to England.

Swanepoel will be subject to an internal inquiry conducted by the union regarding his actions, and will have to say who gave him permission to travel on the day of the final, why he didn’t inform senior officials at the union and offer an apology to teammates, who were left angry by his absence as the match reached a dramatic conclusion.

The union’s CEO, Jono Leaf-Wright, confirmed on Monday morning that a full inquiry would take place. Leaf-Wright said he was not aware of the reasons Swanepoel left the match until after it had finished.

“I’m extremely disappointed with Beyers. This is not the kind of conduct we as the Lions expect from our players. He has let down his teammates and the union,” said Leaf-Wright.

Swanepoel signed for the Lions from the Eastern Province Warriors at the start of the season, and last December was contracted by English county club Worcestershire for the 2026 English season.

The Lions lost Sunday’s One-Day Cup final by three wickets to neighbours the Titans, who struck the winning runs in the final over. Swanepoel, who’d bowled with the new ball, completed his 10-over spell at the end of the 43rd over, having taken 3/44. He then left the field.

At the time teammates, which included captain Bjorn Fortuin, thought he’d picked up a niggle. The umpires didn’t allow the Lions to use a substitute fielder, and amid a tense finish, Fortuin and the rest of the Lions team looked distracted.

#1DayCup Champions 🏆🙌



The Momentum Multiply Titans seal the title for the seventh time 🔥#SSCricket pic.twitter.com/fiMNJYPFqr — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 29, 2026

Fortuin had a face like thunder afterwards, while Leaf-Wright was frantically trying to gain clarity on what had happened.

It is believed Swanepoel told only a member of the coaching staff on Sunday morning that he’d be travelling to England, but there was a misunderstanding about exactly when he was leaving. The flight is understood to have departed at about 8pm. Swanepoel had left the ground at 5pm.

The South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca), which represents all professional players in the country, including Swanepoel, confirmed it had briefly discussed the incident with Leaf-Wright.

“We agreed the Lions must complete its investigation,” said Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke.

Appropriate action could follow in terms of the memorandum of understanding between Saca and Cricket South Africa (CSA), Swanepoel’s contract with the Lions and even agent regulations if a breach is deemed to have occurred.

Lions head coach Russell Domingo was not with the team on Sunday, having travelled to England on Saturday to take up his role as coach at Division 1 club Hampshire. Domingo had informed and received permission from Leaf-Wright to leave before the One-Day final.

The County Championship starts on Friday, with Swanepoel and Worcestershire taking on Derbyshire in the opening match.

Swanepoel, 27, has been one of the top players in domestic cricket in the past three years and has been mentioned as a Proteas candidate.

He won CSA’s Four-Day Player of the year award in 2023 after taking 33 wickets for the Warriors, which led to him signing a contract to play for Kent in 2024.

He’s been an important part of the Lions side this season, picking up 19 wickets in the Four-Day series including 4/26 in the second innings against the Warriors in this year’s final, which the Lions won.

In the One-Day Cup, he played five matches this season, including in the final, taking seven wickets.

TimesLIVE