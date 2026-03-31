Alex girls crowned champions at the VP soccer tournament

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The Alexander Road U18 girls' team were crowned champions in the VP Soccer Tournament at the weekend

The Alexander Road High girls’ first soccer team delivered an excellent performance on Sunday to be crowned the champions of the VP Soccer Tournament, retaining the title they won last year.

Alex set the tone early on in the round-robin stage with a solid 3-1 victory over St Dominic’s Priory, followed by an emphatic 6-0 win against Hudson Park.

Carrying this momentum into the knockout rounds, they edged Urban Academy in the quarterfinals 2-1, before securing a spot in the final with a tough 1-0 win against Milnerton High in the last four.

In the final Alex produced their strongest performance of the tournament against Linkside High, winning 3-0.

Delray Woods starred on the day, netting a superb hat-trick to seal the 2026 title and rounding off an outstanding team effort.

The Alex boys’ first team also impressed, progressing to the U18 final after a tough run through the tournament.

In their opening rounds, they secured a win against St Dominic’s (1-0) and a draw (1-1) against Hudson Park to end first in their group and progress to the knockout stage.

In the early quarterfinal match on Saturday against Victoria Park, the teams were forced into a penalty shootout after the scores ended 1-1 at full time.

VP were edged out 3-2 due to a brilliant performance by the Alex goalkeeper Onwaba Mki, who pulled off some brilliant saves.

Alex went on to meet Milnerton High in the semifinals and once again the teams were forced into a shootout. The match was 0-0 after the final whistle.

Mki showed his brilliance again, pulling off save after save as Alex went through (4-3) on penalties.

Despite a determined performance, they narrowly went down 1-0 to Urban Academy in the final to finish as runners-up.

Goalkeeper Onwaba Mki was outstanding throughout the competition and deservedly earned the award for the goalkeeper of the tournament.

Alex’s U16 team also participated in the tournament. Although they were knocked out in the earlier rounds, their effort, commitment and exposure to high-level competition will serve as an important step in their development.

Alex’s tournament success highlights the strength and growth of soccer at the school, with teams across all age-groups showcasing skill, resilience and competitive spirit throughout the weekend.