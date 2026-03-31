BRU tightens screws on women’s club rugby system after Border Ladies’ underwhelming season

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EP Queens centre Sukoluhle Mpiko bursts through a gap during her team's Super League rugby match against Border Ladies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

In an immediate response to Border Ladies not winning a single game in the recently concluded Women’s Super League, the Border Rugby Union has changed its women’s club structure to help strengthen the senior team.

The games tally for the new season that starts in May has been extended to finish closer to the end of the year.

This decision is to make sure the union builds depth for the senior women’s team and existing players get proper minutes before the Women’s Super League starts in 2027.

Upon review of the lucklustre season, lack of game time before the national competition started is what hamstrung the Border Ladies, the BRU executive member in charge of women-related matters, Siphokazi Njani, said on Tuesday.

She acknowledged that the season was a far cry from what the union had hoped for.

“We have sent communications to the 10 clubs in the league notifying them of the changes we have made and some we intend to make,” Njani said.

Border had to use U20 players to make up their full squad.

The lack of experience was on occasion exposed by big teams in the Super League, especially in the second halves of games.

Though the players underwent a baptism of fire, Njani said it was a good lesson in getting the feel of professional rugby.

“The U20 players will be better next year. They will be experienced in some part of their games.

“It was our plan to not get players from our province but to use our own so we can build depth,” she said.

Finding a new coaching team is top of the agenda.

In the penultimate stages of the season, the team was without a permanent coach after Bongani Nogilana stepped down.

“We will have to find someone to fill the position as soon as we can so the coach can start identifying potential players who are needed in certain positions.

“We chose Nogilana because he was part of our youth team coaching structures and had been with the senior team for the past two years.

“We wanted continuity, but it wasn’t to be,” she said.

Njani said they were disappointed with how Nogilana had resigned.

It is believed he quit during their game against the Golden Lions, just before the union’s last three games against the Sharks, EP Queens and Free State.

“It was a huge blow because the players started panicking and there was so much uncertainty around,” Njani said.

Speaking to the Dispatch after leaving the position, Nogilana complained the environment was not conducive and promised the publication an interview.

Njani said that in the resignation letter Nogilana handed to BRU general manager Mthunzi Hewu, he mentioned the same issue but with no details.

“I’m someone who likes to learn from my mistakes, but he never explained fully what happened,” she said.

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