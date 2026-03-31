Top-class line-up will make for exciting Grey High Rugby Festival

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Grey High, in white, and Hudson Park clashed in the Graeme Rugby Festival in Makhanda. Both teams will be in action in the Standard Bank Grey High Festival at the end of April

The annual Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival is set to deliver another feast of schoolboy rugby, with the Kolisi Field being the centre of attraction when leading teams from across the country gather in Gqeberha from April 25 to 27.

Hosted by Grey High, the festival has built a reputation as one of the premier tournaments in the country, offering a valuable yardstick for teams with ambitions of national prominence.

This year’s programme features a strong line-up of traditional rugby schools, with fixtures spread across Kolisi Field, Pollock Oval and the Crusaders ground.

However, as always, much of the spotlight will fall on the hosts, Grey High School, who face two high-quality opponents in what promises to be a revealing weekend for the Eastern Cape giants.

Grey High open their campaign on April 25 with a marquee clash against Michaelhouse at 3.25pm on Kolisi Field. It is a fixture that traditionally produces high-intensity rugby, with both schools known for their physicality and structured play.

For Grey, the encounter offers an opportunity to test themselves against one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most respected rugby institutions.

Two days later, the hosts return to the same field for another headline fixture, this time against Pretoria Boys’ High School.

The 3.25pm kick-off on April 27 is expected to be one of the standout matches of the festival, pitting Grey’s disciplined, forward-driven approach against a Pretoria Boys’ side renowned for its tactical awareness and attacking flair.

With both teams retaining a massive rugby culture, this clash could provide a vivid reminder of their match in Pretoria last year, which Grey won after a tough battle.

Beyond Grey’s fixtures, the festival boasts a compelling schedule. Matches such as SACS against Selborne College and Glenwood versus Rondebosch are expected to draw significant interest, while traditional Eastern Cape rivals Graeme College and Kingswood College will also be eager to make their mark.

The inclusion of teams such as Framesby, Kearsney College and St Stithians ensures a diverse mix of playing styles, adding to the festival’s appeal as a true national gathering of schoolboy rugby talent.

For Grey High, the festival is about more than just results. It is an opportunity to continue a festival that has stood the test of time in the face of emerging tournaments over the last three decades.

Playing on Kolisi Field, named in honour of Siya Kolisi, adds further significance, reminding players of the proud rugby heritage associated with the school and the region.

With two demanding fixtures against top-tier opposition, Grey High’s performances will be closely scrutinised. Strong showings will crucial for them to underline the success of their rugby programme, while any shortcomings will mean it is back to the drawing board.

The first team fixtures are:

April 25

Kolisi Field: 9.10: Kingswood v St Charles; 10.25: Graeme v Kearsney; 11.45: Parel Vallei v Framesby; 12.55: SACS v Selborne; 14.05: Glenwood v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Michaelhouse

Pollock Oval: 10.25: Daniel Pienaar v Hudson Park; 11.45: St Stithians v Drostdy; 2.05: Dale v Pearson; 3.25: Muir v Mzwandile Mali XV

April 27

Kolisi Field: 8am: Pearson v Drostdy; 9.10: Kingswood v St Stithians; 10.25: SACS v Kearsney; 11.45: St Andrew’s v Michaelhouse; 12.55: Glenwood v Selborne; 14.05: KES v Rondebosch; 3.25: Grey High v Pretoria Boys’

Pollock Oval

11.45: Graeme v St Charles; 2.05: Mzwandile Mali XV v Grey Unicorns; 3.25: Muir v Dale

Crusaders: 9.10: Parel Vallei v Hudson Park.