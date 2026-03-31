Tough challenges from Nico Malan, Framesby in North-South tournament

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Nico Malan, in blue, in action against Queen's in a recent fixture. The Nico Malan team are currently involved in the NMI Toyota North-South tournament in Pretoria Picture: Wildeklawer Media

The Eastern Cape contingent endured a challenging opening to the prestigious NMI Toyota North-South Rugby Tournament at Affies in Pretoria on Friday, with both Framesby and Nico Malan tested against strong opposition from across the country.

Framesby’s campaign opened against Nelspruit High, who ran in five tries as they eventually outlasted their Gqebera opponents 29-14.

Coming into the tournament, Framesby had already been earmarked as a side capable of competing physically, but consistency remained a focal point. Their fixture required adaptability, particularly against Highveld teams who traditionally bring a structured, forward-dominated approach.

The Gqeberha outfit showed resilience in patches, especially in contact and defensive organisation, but were forced to absorb sustained pressure for long periods.

The step up in intensity from local Eastern Cape fixtures to the North-South stage was evident.

Framesby’s ability to stay in the contest often hinged on their defensive discipline and breakdown work, with turnovers and slowing opposition ball proving crucial in keeping matches competitive.

However, converting opportunities into points remained a challenge against well-drilled defensive systems.

They did cross the line for tries by Zandre Schnetler and Reon Saaiman, with Miles Feltham adding two conversions.

For Nico Malan, the tournament presented an equally steep learning curve, but they showed great spirit in a high-scoring match with Welkom Gymnasium, a side known for its structured play and physical forwards.

This fixture underlined the difference in tempo and execution required at elite schoolboy level, with Nico Malan forced to defend for extended phases.

While Nico Malan showed commendable attacking intent when in possession — they led 33-21 at halftime — they could not sustain that performance, finally going down 54-43,

Despite the results not necessarily reflecting it, Nico Malan displayed notable fighting spirit. Their willingness to run the ball and challenge wider channels created moments of promise, but accuracy in key areas — particularly at set-piece and breakdown — proved decisive factors.

Nico Malan scored tries through Janu Janse van Rensburg (2), Callie de Lange, Lleyton Minnie, Erich van Zyl, Kian van Schalkwyk and Liviwe Nelani. Masood Knowlden added four conversions. —additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com