WSU All Blacks coach outlines double mission, but immediate focus is on UWC

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Walter Sisulu University All Blacks head coach Thembani Mkokeli has been walking around with a grin in recent days.

He has a lot of good going on in his team’s Varsity Shield campaign, a huge contrast from what transpired in 2025 as they were at the bottom of the second-tier competition.

Mkokeli has two main reasons to smile.

The All Blacks, who recently advanced to the semifinals, have a big opportunity to win the Shield title, an ongoing battle for the last decade.

The other is a chance to get the team elevated to the Varsity Cup.

It was confirmed on Monday that the All Blacks will have a rare chance of promotion to the top-flight Varsity Cup in June when they play Emiris (formerly Varsity College) in the promotion-relegation fixture.

The All Blacks finished second on the Varsity Shield log in the round robin behind Wits, who got automatic promotion.

The All Blacks lost one game in their seven matches played while they drew against Wits.

With Wits leapfrogging Varsity Cup wooden-spoonists CUT, the All Blacks are 80 minutes away from also booking a spot by beating Emeris, who finished in seventh place, just above CUT.

”It’s the first time we have come this close to getting into the Varsity Cup. It’s going to take a lot from the coaches and the players to break through the top competition. But we are confident we can do the job,” Mkokeli said.

They have previous experience of facing Emeris.

They played them in 2024 and 2025 in the Shield before the Durban institution went up to the Varsity Cup.

Emeris came up trumps on both occasions.

But this year‘s All Blacks are different beast to the previous two seasons.

They have matured, Mkokeli said.

The majority of the group have been together for the past two years.

Playing in the Border Super League and Brutten Cup with local clubs has helped with the development of big-match temperament, which will be needed in the promotion game.

“The Emeris are a good side and will want to remain in the Varsity Cup, but we know how they play.

“Of course they have new players to those we knew.

“So do we. We have developed a great culture in the team over the last couple of months; everyone is clear as to our plans.

“We will prepare for when that time comes,” the former Bulldogs flyhalf and fullback said.

The focus now is getting a win over UWC in their semi-final at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Friday (2.30pm), former SA U19 backline player Mkokeli emphasised.

It is a game they can’t afford to be complacent in, just because they beat UWC in the round-robin.

In that match the All Blacks reigned supreme with a 29-10 scoreline at the same venue.

Mkokeli is aware that the former Blitzboks coach Paul Treu, now the UWC mentor, will conjure up a strong revenge plot in response to what happened at the end of February.

“What we have been doing well this season is that we don’t dwell much on our previous games. We focus on what is coming up.

“They are still hurting and will come up with a more competitive team than what they showed in our last game.

“We will have to stick to our structures, offensive and defensive,” he said.

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