Jodar continues Spain’s teenage tradition with ATP title in Morocco

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Rafael Jodar joined the list of title-winning Spanish teenagers with his victory at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco on Sunday, and the 19-year-old said having the right mentality was the key to success in his first ATP tournament on clay.

Jodar’s 6-3 6-2 win over Marco Trungelliti put him into an elite group of Spaniards who captured ATP titles as teenagers in the professional era, including Rafa Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Tommy Robredo.

Ranked outside the top 900 a year ago, Jodar climbed to a career-high world number 57 on Monday.

“It was the first tournament on clay for me, so it was going to be difficult at the beginning, but I always have the mentality that I have to give my best tennis and what I have in that match,” Jodar told the ATP website.

“That’s what I did in all the matches, so it means a lot to win my first ATP title in Marrakech.”

Jodar said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his idol, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, but he did not set himself targets for the year.

“I never set a goal in the season. Just to try to give my best and improve my tennis level,” he added.

“But overall, I think I did a great week on clay here in Morocco, so I’m very happy with how the week went for me, and I will try to make sure this is just the beginning. It has to give me motivation for the next challenges.”

Jodar made an indelible mark on Argentina’s Trungelliti after a 69-minute mauling.

“Today, I guess I got kicked by this young man,” said the 36-year-old, the oldest first-time tour-level finalist in the professional era.

“It was sad for me because I was expecting a great final, but at least you saw a great final from one side.”

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