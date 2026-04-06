Magau excels with four tries in Graeme thriller against Bishops

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Graeme College celebrate their win over Bishops at the St John's Easter Rugby Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Graeme College delivered one of the standout performances of the St John’s Easter Rugby Festival as they powered their way to a memorable 39-26 victory over Bishops, inspired by a sensational four-try display from fullback Lucritia Magau.

In a high-tempo encounter, Graeme showed both attacking flair and resilience, with captain Erin Nelson directing play superbly from midfield.

The Makhanda side looked dangerous throughout, but it was Magau who proved the decisive figure, repeatedly carving through the Bishops’ defence.

The match reached a dramatic climax in the closing stages. With Graeme leading 34-26 and Bishops mounting sustained pressure in search of a late comeback, the outcome hung in the balance.

Bishops’ ability to retain possession and build phases suggested they could snatch victory.

However, Graeme’s defence held firm at a critical moment when a forward managed to rip the ball free.

The loose ball bounced kindly, and within seconds it was in Magau’s hands. From inside his own 22, the electric fullback set off on a stunning 80-metre run, weaving through defenders before diving over in the corner to seal a famous win and complete his fourth try of the match.

Other tries came from the potent Nelson, who burst past defenders in midfield, and alert scrumhalf Luke Doyle from an interception. Nelson added three conversions and a penalty.

Earlier in the festival, Kingswood College recovered from a slow start to overpower St David’s Marist 40-5. After a tentative opening, Kingswood found their rhythm and ran in six tries in a commanding display.

Kungawo Badli produced the moment of the match with a scintillating long-range effort, sprinting more than half the length of the field for his try. The Mackenzie twins, Josh and James, also played influential roles, with James finishing off a clever attacking move that caught the opposition defence off guard.

Additional tries came from Junior Ndlazi, Sithenkosi Qabaka, Ross Thompson and Ryan O’Sullivan, while Christopher Zimmerman was reliable with the boot, adding five conversions.

Graeme College began their impressive run with a dominant performance against St Benedict’s, running in 10 tries in a one-sided contest.

Their dangerous backline once again took centre stage, with Nelson, Magau and scrumhalf Doyle combining effectively and accounting for the majority of the tries.

Further scores were added by lock Andrew Muir and Hunta van Zyl, while Nelson contributed five conversions and Doyle chipped in with one.

Kingswood, meanwhile, were involved in a hard-fought clash against Monument but ultimately fell short, going down 43-27 despite a spirited effort.

The Herald