FC East London clinch senior honours at North End Heritage event

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FC East London were crowned the ELCLFA 124th Anniversary North End Heritage Easter Football Tournament champions at the North End Stadium on Easter Monday.

The East London Central LFA brought its landmark 124th Anniversary North End Heritage Easter Football Tournament to a thrilling conclusion at the North End Stadium on Easter Monday.

Spectators were treated to a day of exciting football across all age groups, showcasing the depth of talent in the region.

In the headline senior final, Ziphunzana-based FC East London etched their name into the folklore of North End football by dethroning defending champions Young Lions in dramatic fashion.

The match ended 1–1 after regulation time, with FC East London clinching a 4–3 victory on penalties to secure their first-ever prestigious Easter Tournament title.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Young Lions, whose woes were compounded by a missed second-half penalty, followed by two unsuccessful spot kicks in the shootout.

Despite the loss, Lions centre-back Afikile Kanise (20) was recognised for his outstanding performances and named footballer of the tournament.

In the junior divisions, Vergenoeg-based Atlantic Spurs dominated proceedings, capturing both the U11 and U15 knockout championships.

Gompo-based Future Boys claimed the U13 title, while Royal Bucks, also from Gompo, secured their second consecutive women’s crown.

The tournament’s finals results were as follows:

U11: Atlantic Spurs 3–0 Ascendants; player of the tournament: Micah Fortuin (Atlantic Spurs)

U13: Future Boys 3–0 FC Kingston; player of the tournament: Khayone Zibula (Future Boys)

U15: Atlantic Spurs 1 (4) – 1 (3) Future Boys (penalties); player of the tournament: Garren Meintjies (Atlantic Spurs)

Women: Royal Bucks 3–0 Spoon Queens; player of the yournament: Vuyelele Zukanye (Royal Bucks)

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