Gerda Steyn targets historic seventh consecutive Two Oceans title

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Gerda Steyn is the favourite to win the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday.

Of the thousands of athletes set to line up at the start of the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday, the spotlight will shine brightest on Gerda Steyn.

South Africa’s ultra-distance running queen is poised to chase a historic seventh consecutive title in the Mother City, revealing that her mindset has been the greatest asset behind her remarkable and sustained success.

“I don’t think about the race as something I have won six times, because every year is different,” said Steyn.

“A previous victory doesn’t guarantee a future victory, and each year, I have to put everything I have into the preparation. I try to find ways to improve by building on previous performances. I would never allow myself to get too comfortable.”

It’s an approach that has served Steyn well since she first completed the World’s Most Beautiful Marathon in 14th position (4:15:44) in 2016.

Using her usual Dullstroom training base to prepare for what is expected to be a highly competitive race against Irvette van Zyl, Neheng Khatala, Shelmith Muruiki and others, the Two Oceans course record holder (3:26:54) chose to do some of her training sessions with up-and-coming Omuhle Kubheka of the John Hamelett-led Pan African Resources elite running team.

Rather than adopting an adversarial stance towards Kubheka, Steyn sees the importance of sharing her knowledge.

“It makes me extremely excited to see a young, talented athlete such as Omuhle being so passionate about running,” Steyn said.

“It feels like yesterday when I was in her shoes, desperate for advice from more experienced athletes, and so it just feels right to try and spend time with her.

“Also, I train on my own most of the time, and even though I am used to it, company makes the miles go by so fast,” Steyn said.

“When you train with others, you share some of the load. We were all based in Dullstroom, training towards the same goals, so why not join forces and help each other where we can?”

It’s an outlook that has endeared the Hollywood Athletics Club star to the running public, making her one of the most recognised figures in South African sports with legions of adoring supporters.

The pressure of expectant fans coupled with the status of being the jewel in the crown of the purple team that could sweep the women’s 56km podium would turn most athletes into a shrinking violet.

But not Steyn. She sees things differently, choosing to focus on herself and the variables she can control, which improve her chances of success on race day.

“The race has grown so much in popularity and in quality, so that means I have to make 110% sure I am ready for the known as well as the unknown challenges that may come on race day,” she said.

“For me, motivation comes with setting a target and trying to achieve it. Confidence comes from training and preparation. But to be successful, everything must go right on the day, and if it doesn’t, I still have to be the one that can navigate through it better than anyone else.”

Stillwater Sports