Mixed fortunes for EP clubs at Easter rugby tournaments

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Adam Makhari, of the Naka Bulls, goes over for a try for his team against Saldanha Bay RFC during the Saldanha Super 8 Easter rugby tournament final at the Transnet Stadium in Saldanha.

There were mixed fortunes for three of EP’s leading club rugby teams when they competed at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup in George and Saldanha Super 8 Easter Rugby tournaments against some of SA’s best sides.

Hopes had been high that either Harlequins or Kruisfontein United would walk away with the big prize in George and that Gardens would be crowned champions in Saldanha.

EP’s hopes were dashed when Robertson emerged as the winner in the George final after a 25-22 win over Safcol, and in Saldanha it was the Naka Bulls who lifted the trophy after a commanding 50-19 win over hosts Saldanha.

Gardens’ chances of making the cup final ended when they were beaten 54-25 by Saldanha on Saturday after they started with a promising 28-24 win over Hawston.

In their final match in Saldanha, Gardens were beaten 41-12 by SP Hamilton.

At the Patel tournament, Harlequins began with a 28-15 win over Blanco before slumping to a narrow 40-39 defeat against Robertson in their second outing.

On the final day of the tournament, Quins bounced back in fine style to beat Botrivier 38-27 to clinch third place.

After losing their opening match 32-25 against Robertson, Kruisfontein United rebounded with an impressive 40-28 win over Blanco in their second outing.

The Humansdorp side had the consolation of returning home with silverware when they beat Heidelberg 50-19 in Monday’s plate final.

The three EP teams will now have an opportunity to regroup before they return to action in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition.

Gardens’ vice-president, Royden Johnson, said his club were hurting after their defeat against hosts Saldanha in the second round but would come back stronger for the experience.

“We are hurting, and there’s no hiding from that,” he said.

“Gardens lost to Saldanha, and emotions are running high.

“There’s frustration, there’s disappointment, and there is noise.

“Some are pointing at players, some at coaches, some even at leadership.

“That’s what happens when people care deeply.

“But let’s take a step back.

“What we are seeing is not division — it’s standards.

“The bar has been set incredibly high for a local amateur team from Kariega, and that didn’t happen by accident.

“It’s because at Gardens Rugby Club, we don’t accept mediocrity.

“We demand excellence — from players, coaches, management, and executives alike.

“That standard is exactly why it hurts.

“If there was no frustration, no emotion, no accountability — then we should be worried.

“But what I see is a club that refuses to settle. A club that expects more. A club that knows what it is capable of.

“Gardens are not defined by one result. We are defined by how we respond.

“We will reflect, regroup and come back stronger.

“To our supporters — thank you for standing with us, even in tough moments.

“To our players and staff — keep your heads up. This badge still means something, and so does this journey.”

Results:

Patel tournament:

Day one: Harlequins 28 Blanco 15, Robertson 32 Kruisfontein 25, Safcol 39 Heidelberg 22, Botrivier 43 Bridgton 36.

Day Two: Blanco 28 Kruisfontein 40, Bridgton 32 Heidelberg 42, Robertson 40 Harlequins 39, Safcol 25 Botrivier 23.

Day three: Cup Final: Safcol 22 Robertson 25, Plate Final: Heidelberg 19 Kruisfontein 50. Third Place: Botrivier 27 Harlequins 38. Shield Final: Blanco 5 Bridgton 22.

Saldanha tournament:

Day One: Naka Bulls 28 SK Walmers 24, SP Hamilton 27 Vredenburg 14, Gardens 28 Hawston 24, Saldanha Bay 35 Evergreens 23.

Day Two: Saldanha 54 Gardens 25, Naka Bulls 12 SP Hamilton 8, Hawston 32 Evergreens 19, Vredenberg 37 SK Walmers 43.

Day Three: Final: Saldanha 19 Naka Bulls 50. Plate Final: SK Walmers 36 Hawston 32. Playoff matches: Vredenberg 44 Evergreens 27, SP Hamilton 41 Gardens 12.

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