Premiership dream still alive for Highbury’s Dubula

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Seasoned Highbury FC midfielder Siyabonga Dubula believes he has what it takes to compete in the Betway Premiership.

“Chicco” is a well-known footballer who has played for various teams, including Mthatha Bucks, Mbombela United, Cape Town City, Free State Stars, Cape Umoya United, Pretoria Callies, JDR Stars, and Venda FC.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Yellow Nation in June 2025 and has established himself as a regular.

“It’s been a good journey for me, even though I spent most of my time in the NFD,” Dubula said.

“It’s a huge disappointment for my career, as I have great potential.

“I still have what it takes to play in the PSL and have a successful season, but I’ve just been unfortunate.

“However, I am still working hard, staying focused. I’m not looking to give up; the dream is still alive, and I’m working hard to ensure that either I promote with Highbury FC or perhaps another way around.”

Dubula started playing football at Cape United when he was 13.

“I grew up in Cape Town in Delft in a very tough township where there is a lot of crime, drugs and alcohol.

“Football for me was an escape from all these kinds of realities. Football saved me from many things that could have destroyed my life.

“I played football in my development phase for a team called Cape United in Cape Town. I started playing for them when I was 13 years old.

“They groomed me, and when I was 18 years old, that is when I flew to Belgium and Hungary for trials.

“Coming back from Europe with that experience and training developed me into a much better player.

“I came back and joined Chippa United in the season where Chippa were relocating from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape.

“I was part of that team that relocated from Cape Town.

“I joined Chippa under coach Kosta Papić, who was the one who scouted me when they had open trials in Cape Town.

“I had two sessions in that open trial, and the coach told me straight out that I must come and start training with the first team. So that is how I earned myself a contract in the PSL for Chippa.

“At that time, Chippa were more focused on keeping their status because they had just been promoted to the PSL.

“I was young, and the coach told me at that point they didn’t want to use young players, so I played in their MDC team.”

Dubula said joining Highbury was not a difficult decision.

He described the move as a homecoming, although he was still under contract with Venda FC when coach Kabelo Sibiya approached him.

“I had previously worked with coach KB. I understand how he works and what he wants.

“My wish for the club is for us to win all the remaining eight games. Mathematically, it is still possible for Highbury to get promoted.

“As long as it is mathematically possible, we will continue believing, and we will continue working hard to make sure that we win and get the club promoted.

“So the dream of promotion is still alive. We believe, and we trust God to help us, and the good thing about Highbury FC is it is a club that believes.

“Even in difficult circumstances, even in moments where it looks impossible, we don’t stop believing.”

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