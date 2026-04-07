Young Stars claim Nodefa Easter tournament honours

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Imbabala Young Stars were crowned the Nodefa Endaweni Lounge Easter Tournament champions after beating Kabah United Brothers 4-3 via a penalty shootout after the teams were goalless through extra time.

The road to the final for Imbabala Young Stars was not easy, as they also needed to win the quarterfinals and semifinals through spot kicks.

First, they defeated London Citizens 4-3 after no goals were scored in regulation and extra time.

And then, in the semifinals, they edged Young Culture by the same margin from the spot after they could not be separated at 1-1.

Kabah United Brothers beat Highland Spurs 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Khayelitsha Stars 4-3 on penalties in the semifinals.

The results were:

Quarterfinals: Highland Spurs 0 Kabah United 1, Khayelitsha Stars 1 Young Ideas 0, Golden Chiefs 0 (3) Young Culture 0 (4), Imbabala Young Stars 0 (4) London Citizens 0 (3)

Semifinals: Imbabala Young Stars 1 (4) Young Culture 1 (3), Kabah United Brothers 0 (4) Khayelitsha Stars 0 (3)

Final: Imbabala Young Stars 0 (4) Kabah United Brothers 0 (3)

Player of the tournament: Athenkosi Mdushane (Imbabala Stars)

Goalkeeper of the tournament: Dumisani Fumile (Kabah United)

Leading goalscorer: Lonwabo Maliwa (Imbabala Stars)

Match official of the tournament: Lonwabo Mkhonza

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