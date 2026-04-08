Highbury coach Sibiya quickly turns attention to MFC league contenders Kruger United

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After his team’s superb away victory over the University of Pretoria, Highbury FC coach Kabelo Sibiya has quickly turned his attention to Motsepe Foundation Championship league contenders Kruger United.

Highbury’s 2-1 victory over Tuks extended their unbeaten streak to three matches, with Naeem Amoojee’s first-half brace securing all three points for the Yellow Nation in Tuesday’s midday fixture.

The team will look to extend their winning run when they host league contenders Kruger United in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Sibiya praised his players’ fighting spirit but believes they could have scored more goals.

The Gqeberha team are now eighth on the log, with 30 points from 23 matches.

“We started the game very well,” Sibiya said.

“We scored two early goals. We scored the first goal before 10 minutes and the second before 20 minutes.

“These goals gave us confidence and control of the game. We played according to the plan and in the way we wanted because we were leading.

“We were courageous in the match, we created some chances, and we could have gone to halftime 3-0.

“We continue to improve and work hard; we must continue on this path. It is critical that we continue to win football matches to close the gap with the top three teams.

“However, we are taking it one game at a time. We believe that our match against Kruger, because they are competing in the top three, will not be an easy one.

“We will continue to do our best in our matches. Now, we can start to talk about how we can get close to those teams that are up there, and at the same time, we have to move as far as we can from the teams that are below us.”

Highbury are 10 points from automatic promotion and a playoff spot.

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