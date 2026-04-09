Bonani aims to solidify spot in Chippa’s starting lineup

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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 25: Asanele Bonani of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on November 25, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Motherwell-born midfielder Asanele Bonani is determined to cement his place in Chippa United’s starting lineup.

Bonani began his journey with Gqeberha’s Betway Premiership side in 2015, signing on as a promising U18 talent.

The gifted player immediately established himself in the Chilli Boys’ DStv Diski Challenge squad in 2021, where he was one of the team’s most important players and goal scorers, with the aim of making the first team.

A year later, the former Masiphathisane High School pupil was promoted to the first team and welcomed by Kurt Lentjies, who was the club’s interim coach at the time.

Although he was promoted to the senior squad in 2022, he only made his PSL debut for Chippa in 2024 in a Nedbank Cup fixture.

This season, the 21-year-old has made nine league appearances for the Chilli Boys.

After earning these opportunities, his main goal remains to establish himself consistently in the team and play regularly.

“The transition from development structures to the first team was not easy, but my success today is due to my performance and goal scoring,” Bonani said.

“However, I need to do more to secure a position on the team.

“There is time for improvement, and I think I need to work on myself and work hard at every training and do extra sessions, so that I can master my position on the first team.”

Bonani credits Thanduxolo “Yebho” Ntoni for his PSL career.

“I grew up playing for Liverpool FC under the Motherwell Local Football Association.

“It was the late Yebho, who was the kitman here at Chippa, who brought me to trials, and that’s how my career began,” he said.

“I began playing for the Chilli Boys’ development team, advanced to the Diski team, and then was promoted to the first team.

“I received my first professional contract with Chippa, my home team. It’s a tremendous accomplishment for me to be playing for Chippa.

“I have a large fan base here, and it feels good to play in front of your home crowd.

“I feel so much more confident because of it.

“Throughout my career, my family has been incredibly supportive.

“When we play at home, they always come to the stadium to watch me play, which makes me happy.

“I am the first person at home to play professionally, so I need to please them, but I am confident they are pleased with my progress.

“I knew I wanted to be a football player from the start.

“I started playing soccer at a young age, while still in primary school, and I continued to play throughout high school.

“However, it was important for me to strike a balance between football and school. It wasn’t easy, but I got it done,” Bonani said.

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