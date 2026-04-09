Caf head Patrice Motsepe calls for unity after Afcon final fracas

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Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe would welcome an investigation into corruption at the organisation, saying they have nothing to hide, following a meeting with Senegalese officials in Dakar.

Last month, Senegal’s government demanded an investigation into corruption after the country was stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title by the Caf appeal board and the trophy awarded to finals opponent, Morocco.

It follows unruly scenes in the January 18 decider in Rabat that Senegal won 1-0, but during which they left the field for several minutes in protest at a late refereeing decision.

Motsepe met officials from the Senegalese Football Federation and Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday, where he urged unity following the fallout from the final. He will be in Morocco on Thursday for a similar set of meetings.

“I would welcome any investigation into corruption at Caf, be it by a government or any institution,” Motsepe told reporters. “In fact, I would encourage it. We will give them our full co-operation.

Under no circumstances will any single country in Africa be treated preferentially or more favourably than any other. That will never happen — Patrice Motsepe, Caf president

“I have been told there were problems in the past and we intervened. It is not just in football, but in business and politics too. We cannot give our children the perception that if you want to succeed in life, be corrupt. There has to be zero tolerance [for corruption].

“That’s the best gift we can give football in Africa. Not just talking about corruption, but intervene, put the necessary laws [in place] and implement them.”

Motsepe would not be drawn on the matter between Senegal and Morocco, which is now in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“There is nothing I can tell you that I haven’t said already 10, 15, 20 times. You can ask me the same question 100 times, I’ll give you the same answer 100 times. I have an obligation to respect that the matter is now in front of the highest [sports] court in the world.”

Motsepe quashed any suggestion that Morocco had been treated favourably in the appeal process. “Under no circumstances will any single country in Africa be treated preferentially or more favourably than any other. That will never happen,” he said.

“We are confident we will come out of these challenges more united amongst the 54 nations in Africa.”

Reuters