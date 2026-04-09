Ticket demand in Fuzile-Gingqi bout reaches new heights

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Andile Mofu has been roped in to boost Azinga Fuzile's technical team ahead of the highly anticipated Asanda Gingqi clash.

The interest in the Azinga Fuzile fight against Asanda Gingqi has reached unprecedented levels two weeks before it punches off at KuGompo City’s Orient Theatre.

The two clash in the latest instalment of the Duncan Village vs Mdantsane derby, with the fans of both townships split down the middle on who will emerge triumphant.

The social media platforms have been abuzz since Xaba Promotions announced the fight in its December tournament at the same venue, with the Fuzile camp leaving no chance in his preparations by boosting its technical team.

The camp has roped in experienced world-acclaimed amateur trainer Andile Mofu to help Makazole Tete and his brother, Zolani.

As the two sets of fans debate on social media, the interest in tickets is reaching fever pitch, with people frantically looking for them and raising concerns on whether the Orient Theatre will be big enough to accommodate all the spectators.

The Daily Dispatch has also been inundated with ticket requests as interest gathers momentum ahead of April 24.

XP boss Ayanda Matiti said tickets were already available at Computicket, and urged people to get them now to avoid disappointment.

“I know boxing people are not well-versed with these ticket outlets because some have been asking us how to get them, yet they have been available for a while,” he said.

“We urge them to get them urgently before they are sold out.

“As you can see, the interest in this fight has been piqued, as is often the case with our tournaments, so the sooner people go for them, the better.”

Matiti said other forms of entertainment would also be offered to make the night memorable.

“The doors will open at 7pm, and entertainment will continue until midnight as we celebrate our freedom and democracy.”

Tickets start at R200 for general seats, with VIP general costing R350 and ringside seats R800.

There will also be VVIP tickets for R2,000, which will include expensive alcohol and meals for the holder.

Besides the Fuzile-Gingqi bout, the tournament will also feature the IBF intercontinental junior bantamweight title fight between Moyisi Booi and Argentinian David Nunez.

Booi will be chasing a world rating if he wins the belt, marking his first international sojourn after winning the SA title.

SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem will move up to featherweight to take a non-title bout against Ardy Katompa of DR Congo, while Athenkosi Thongwana makes a return after losing an SA title challenge to Siseko Teyisi in December.

He will face Gcobani Mdeliswa in his provincial junior flyweight title defence, which was targeted for an SA belt in anticipation of Teyisi’s title renunciation.

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