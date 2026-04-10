Joburg lights too bright for WSU All Blacks as Wits crowned Varsity Shield champions

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Walter Sisulu All Blacks winger Ahlule Zokoza who scored two tries in the Varsity Shield final against Wits at Wits Stadium on Friday

Walter Sisulu University All Blacks’ attempt at Varsity Shield was shot down as they were beaten by Wits 44-18 under lights at Wits Stadium on Friday night.

This was the All Blacks’ third attempt at the silverware, but they will come home empty-handed again.

Despite not winning the second-tier varsity competition, they will still have a shot at promotion to Varsity Cup when they play Emeris (formerly Varsity College) in the playoffs in June.

It was hard to take your eyes off the first half, especially the first quarter of the game, as the sides went toe to toe.

Momentum was with the WSU in the first minutes of the game as they camped inside Wits’ half.

They were awarded a couple of penalties, and they opted to go for the line.

But the lineouts were far from what forwards coach Phumlani Blaauw would have liked.

Hooker Mangaliso Zixesha couldn’t get his darts on point.

Regardless, Isiphe Mbini notched three points for the All Blacks to open the proceedings.

But two KuGompo City boys, winger Lindani Dweba and fullback Latica Nela, dotted down for Wits to give them a 10-3 lead.

The All Blacks couldn’t find their rhythm at all.

This led to Liam Santos, Chris Kachungunu and Tirhani Masondo scoring and extending the home side’s try tally.

Head coach Thembani Mkokeli made a tactical change and subbed Zixesha to help their lineout situation.

And the introduction of Sokhana Pampila worked well in the closing stages of the half.

Their set pieces, both scrums and lineouts, were better.

This swung the momentum towards the end of the half and resulted in a brace from winger Ahlule Zokoza.

The teams went to the dressing room with Wits leading 27-13.

After the break, former Hudson Park High speedster Dweba continued where he had left off and secured his brace against.

Masondo and Kachungunu scored their second tries as well to help Wits increase their lead.

The All Blacks’ Lukhangele Tshayi scored a consolation try, but it couldn‘t spark a comeback as Wits claimed their third Varsity Shield title.

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