Springbok lock Ruan Nortje to leave Bulls at end of season

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Ruan Nortje is leaving the Bulls at the end of the URC season.

Springbok lock Ruan Nortje will leave the Bulls at the end of the season.

The shocking news comes a few days after the Bulls confirmed David Kriel moving to La Rochelle in France.

The Bulls said Nortje accepted an offer to join an unnamed club in Japan at the conclusion of the season. The move brings to a close an extraordinary chapter at Loftus.

The imposing 27-year-old Nortje only played for the Bulls throughout his professional career after graduating from the junior ranks and made his senior debut for the team in 2018. Four years later his consistent performances were rewarded with the first of his 18 Springbok caps, underlining his rise as one of South Africa’s premier locks.

Speaking from France, where the Bulls are based ahead of next weekend’s URC match against Welsh side the Dragons, Nortje said it was difficult to put his feelings into words.

“For me, it was a little boy’s dream come true to represent the Vodacom Bulls,” he said.

The Vodacom Bulls bid farewell to Ruan Nortje, who will join a club in Japan after this season 🇯🇵



A one-club man since 2018, Nortje leaves as a leader, Springbok, and Vodacom Bulls stalwart with 146 caps (and counting). 💙



A true servant of the jersey 🐂 pic.twitter.com/5bas9g7bSn — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 9, 2026

“I’d have been happy with one appearance and never imagined in my wildest dreams I’d get to almost 150 matches. I’ve been grateful and have been blessed not to have many injuries.

“A big thank you to everyone who played a role in my career. I was blessed to work with many amazing people. I’ve built friendships that will last forever. It’s a very emotional decision, but it’s all about my wife and my family. They are my No 1 priority.”

It was not easy for Nortje to pick one match as a highlight, and he said all matches at a full Loftus were special. “Playing at a packed Loftus, all the people crammed in, there’s no experience like it.”

He has captained the Vodacom Bulls on 37 occasions, placing him 10th on the all-time list of team captains, and has played a pivotal role in mentoring the next generation of locks coming through the system.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann paid tribute to Nortje’s impact as a player and as a person. “Since I arrived, I have been in conversation with Ruan and [Vodacom Bulls CEO] Edgar Rathbone about his decision to leave for an opportunity abroad. I respect that,” he said.

“He has given almost 10 years of his career to the Vodacom Bulls and been the heart and soul of the team. As a player, sometimes change is good. He also has a young family to think about, and this is a new opportunity to explore the world.

Ruan leaves with our deepest respect and gratitude, and with a legacy that will endure long after his final appearance at Loftus. — Edgar Rathbone, Bulls CEO

“He’s paid his dues and is established as one of the icons in the Vodacom Bulls jersey by how he plays and conducts himself. It was an easy decision to support him and his wife Linda.

“I can only thank him for this year I got to work with him, mainly for his leadership and quality as a person. Hopefully we have a strong finish to the season to send him off on a good note. He’ll make a massive difference wherever he goes.

“We have young locks who have learnt so much from him and hopefully we can build on the legacy he’ll leave behind.”

Rathbone also expressed his appreciation and full support for Nortje’s decision.

“Ruan represents everything the Vodacom Bulls stand for: commitment, humility, leadership, and pride in the jersey. He has given this union his best years, never once taking for granted what it means to play for the Vodacom Bulls,” he said.

“While we are sad to see him leave, we fully support his decision to take on an international opportunity for his career and his young family.

“Ruan leaves with our deepest respect and gratitude, and with a legacy that will endure long after his final appearance at Loftus. He will always be a Vodacom Bulls player, and we wish him and Linda every success in this next chapter.”

TimesLIVE