Late Polokwane penalty denies Chippa full haul of points in KuGompo City

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Malebogo Modise of Chippa United celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Polokwane City at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chippa United missed an opportunity to secure three crucial points when they conceded a late penalty, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership clash at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City on Saturday evening.

The Eastern Cape side were hoping for a second consecutive win after beating Siwelele midweek, but a spot kick in the closing minutes by Ndamulelo Maphangule ensured they only managed a point from the encounter.

The draw meant that Chippa remained in 13th place on the log with 24 points.

They are six points clear of Orbit College, who occupy the promotion relegation spot, and seven away from Magesi, who are stone last and face the prospect of automatic relegation.

Those teams each have two games in hand, which puts Chippa under immense pressure to get the most points they can in the last five games of the season.

Their next league match is away to AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium on April 25.

Defender Malebogo Modise netted for the home side on the brink of halftime.

In the second half, Rise and Shine had numerous attempts on goal, but they couldn’t make them count.

It was only with five minutes remaining that they were able to get the equaliser via the penalty.

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