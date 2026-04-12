Chiefs storm past Galaxy in floodlit drama

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Flavio Silva of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring in the Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs made light work of TS Galaxy to claim their fourth successive league victory for the first time this season, also consolidating their third spot on the table at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

Flavio Silva and Glody Lilepo were on target for the Amakhosi, who won the game 2-0 to extend the Rockets’ winless streak in the league to nine matches in a match delayed by floodlight failure on a gloomy afternoon.

Having missed Chiefs’ last five league matches after an appendix operation late in February, skipper Brandon Petersen made his return to the starting XI, benching Bruce Bvuma who had played all the six games he missed.

Chiefs dominated the first half, with midfielder Lebohang Maboe and playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala running the show. They were all over the pitch.

And it was no surprise when Shabalala’s brilliant cross in the 35th minute was headed home by Silva to break the deadlock.

Before delivering the perfect cross, Shabalala eliminated a few Galaxy defenders, using his pace.

Silva missed a glorious chance one-on-one with Galaxy goalkeeper Ira Tape just 14 minutes before he redeemed himself by scoring the opener.

Bradley Cross was also fantastic at left-back, shutting down Galaxy’s tricky winger, Seluleko Mahlambi.

Surprisingly, Amakhosi withdrew Shabalala for Ethan Chislett a few seconds before the half-hour mark in what was a double change as Wandile Duba was also taken off for Asanele Velebayi.

The match was temporarily halted due to floodlight failure in the 65th minute.

As if the power outage was not disruptive enough, it also started raining heavily after the game was paused.

The rain, which lasted for at least 15 minutes, displaced fans to sheltered areas within the stadium.

After a nearly 30-minute stoppage, the game resumed.

The hosts would double their lead in the 74th minute when substitute Sibongiseni Mthethwa teed up Lilepo, who had to outmuscle and outpace Galaxy defender Veluyeke Zulu before curving the ball to beat onrushing keeper Tape just outside the box.

Mthethwa, who had been on the pitch for a minute after replacing Silva, picked up the ball after they had cleared a set play before laying the ball nicely through for Lilepo.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler was impressed with the performance of versatile new signing Rivaldo Coetzee after he made his debut during their 1-0 win over Magesi in a league match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Coetzee was introduced immediately after the halftime break, replacing Daniel Cardoso.

The 29-year-old joined Babina Noko on a free transfer, having been without a club since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2024/2025 season, and Tinkler was pleased with how he performed.

This week’s fixtures:

Betway Premiership

Wednesday: Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm)

Friday: Stellenbosch FC vs Sekhukhune United, Athlone Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday: Marumo Gallants vs Siwelele, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm); Orbit College FC vs Golden Arrows, Olympia Park (3pm); Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium (3pm); Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm)

Sunday: TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay, Mbombela Stadium (3pm); Magesi FC vs Durban City, Seshego Stadium (5.30pm)

CAF Champions League

Semifinals, 2nd legs:

Saturday: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance, Loftus Versfeld (3pm); RSB Berkane vs FAR Rabat (9pm). — Sowetan