Former Springbok takes next step towards coaching ‘destiny’

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Madibaz women’s rugby mentor Namhla Siyolo has been selected to participate in a five-day workshop to obtain her Level 3 coaching certificate.

Former Springbok Namhla Siyolo did not take no for an answer when a serious injury signalled the end of her rugby career in 2014.

At the time, the veteran of IRB Rugby World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 was gunning for a place in the South African side for that year’s global showpiece event in France.

The former Eastern Province player’s knee gave out, and after two operations and facing the prospect of a third, she knew it was the end of the road she knew so well.

As bitter as the reality was at the time, she refused to turn her back on the sport she loved and started a second “career” by diving headfirst into her first coaching gig at Nzondelelo High School in Gqeberha.

That led to a stint at Kwaru Rugby Club, which was her first foray into the women’s discipline as a mentor.

“Because of my love for the game and the experience I had gained, I decided to give back to the community.”

Siyolo flourished in her new role and obtained her Level 1 and 2 coaching credentials while looking after EP’s U-16, U-18 and U-20 women’s teams.

Her next move was to the senior side, where she sharpened her leadership and technical expertise as assistant coach. Four seasons later she became the head coach.

While she continues to be involved at the school, club and provincial levels, Siyolo’s steep upward curve in mentoring has led to her being selected for the prestigious Level 3 coaching pathway through SA Rugby.

The five-day programme includes technical sessions on functional role analysis, contemporary law and resilience training.

“It is the highlight of my coaching career so far,” the current Madibaz women’s coach, one of 24 given the nod to attend the workshop, admitted. “It’s not easy to be nominated. I’m going to grab it with both hands.”

The training forms part of a broader initiative to develop female coaches before the 2027 RWC in Australia.

As she did when adversity first struck, Siyolo is embracing the challenge the only way she knows.

“My goal is to work extra hard, complete my Level 3 and, ultimately, become the best female coach in the world.”

The Mandela University staffer, who one day sees herself coaching abroad, has a simple philosophy.

“Hard work beats talent if talent is not working hard enough. I want my players to understand what it takes to be part of my team and to set their own goals based on this principle.”

Siyolo has first-hand experience in buying into a mentor’s belief system and credits people such as Madibaz men’s head coach David Manuel in keeping her aligned with modern techniques and evolving trends.

Her strength lies in her player-centred approach, and she believes the connections she builds bring out the best in her charges.

“When coaching women, you take on many roles. You become a mother, friend, sister and role model.”

Siyolo is firmly on the road to reaching her ultimate objective of coaching a South African women’s team to RWC success.

“I believe that is my destiny.”

- Full Stop Communications

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