McIlroy repeats as Masters champion for sixth major title

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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy won the Masters by one shot over Scottie Scheffler on Sunday to collect his sixth major and become the fourth repeat winner at Augusta National and first since Tiger Woods in 2002.

World number two McIlroy, who let a six-shot advantage slip on Saturday and started the final round level with playing partner Cameron Young and one ahead of Sam Burns, closed with a one-under-par 71 to finish the week on 12 under.

Scheffler, a four-time major champion who has won two of the last four Masters and started the day four shots back, nearly got to within one of McIlroy late on but his bid for a third consecutive birdie fell short when his putt at the 17th stopped just beside the hole.

The world number one carded a 68 that left him alone in second.

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