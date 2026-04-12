Mhani implores Bulldogs to put mammoth Pumas loss behind them

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Border Bulldogs' Dillan Kromhout is tackled by Tino Swanepoel of Pumas during their SA Cup clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The Border Bulldogs will have to quickly put the loss to Airlink Pumas behind them and regroup for their next SA Cup match when they travel to Wellington for a clash against Boland Kavaliers this weekend.

This was the message from their coach, Dumisani Mhani, after a chastening 94-5 defeat to the Mpumalanga outfit at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The loss, in which they shipped in 14 tries to one, was their second biggest in the SA Cup and raised question marks about the competitive nature of the competition pitting semi-professional sides against well-resourced and fully professional teams.

The Bulldogs had previously been on the receiving end of another drubbing when they lost 97-7 to log leaders Suzuki Griquas in Kimberley in March.

While Mhani has been trying out formulas to change their fortunes, his heavy reliance on club and university players undermined his efforts.

For instance, Bulldogs were forced to do without mercurial flyhalf Isiphe Mbini in their 31-14 loss to Leopards in Potchefstroom a fortnight ago, as he was busy with Varsity Shield commitment with WSU All Blacks.

Mbini was again absent against the Pumas, as WSU had competed in the final against Wits in Johannesburg the previous night.

At times he had been forced to juggle between the two teams, playing for both in different provinces a day apart.

While Mbasa Nkonki did his best with the boot as a replacement, Mbini’s accuracy was sorely missed in both games, especially when Nkonki failed to convert Mihlali Ngcukana’s try from a favourable angle.

Mhani refused to single out players to blame but admitted that welcoming back university players would be a big boost for the team.

“Look, you cannot put the blame on anyone for our woes, much less a missed conversion against the Pumas, though it could have put us in a better position,” he said.

“Mbasa has been doing well in the absence of Mbini, but having all our players back from the Varsity Shield will be a plus for us.”

Having faced two of the best teams in the competition in Pumas and Griquas, who remain the only unbeaten sides, Bulldogs will be looking forward to less formidable opposition.

Despite their losing streak, the Bulldogs have been able to cross the try line in all their matches.

Their try against Pumas was a stuff of brilliance when a good passing run left Pumas players clutching thin air before Ngcukana dotted down. “Yes, the try was good, one because it came from our creativity and two because it proved if we could be consistent on these drills, we would hold our own despite our limited playing personnel,” Mhani said.

While they will be underdogs again against the Kavaliers, who will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing two games on the trot, going down 33-24 to SWD Eagles before succumbing 24-14 to Griquas at the weekend, Bulldogs captain Sibusiso Lali said the players would continue giving their all to turn the tide.

“We know the results have been tough to watch, and we feel the pain just as deeply as you do. But we promise you this: we will fight harder, train smarter and play with the pride and passion that come with the Bulldogs badge,” he said.

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