Potent Park shock champions Gardens in major Grand Challenge upset

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Park scrumhalf Tiaan van Heerden attacks during his team's win over Gardens in a Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash on Saturday

An energised Park side ripped the club rugby form book to shreds when they pulled off a shock 38-29 win over champions Gardens in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 clash on Saturday.

Gardens kicked off as strong favourites to start their title defence with a win, but they came unstuck against a well-drilled Park side who delighted their home supporters at Londt Park.

Matters appeared to be going according to form early on when Gardens opened up a 17-0 lead against a Park side that lost all three matches they played in the EC Super 14 tournament earlier this season.

The resolute Park side chipped away at Gardens’ lead to emerge with an unexpected victory over the Kariega team, who led 17-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Park came out with guns blazing to seal the deal against a Gardens outfit, who appeared to be nursing a hangover after an unconvincing display at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter tournament, where they lost two of the three matches they played.

There could have been some player fatigue in the Gardens ranks after a hectic schedule of three games over the Easter weekend last week.

If Park can build on Saturday’s sensational start to the Top 12, they will be one of the teams favoured to go all the way in 2026.

It was a memorable day all round for Park, whose two lower league teams also emerged victorious over Gardens.

The Park first reserve team beat Gardens 28-22, and the Park second team emerged 24-12 winners to put the cherry on top of a significant day for the Londt Park club.

Last week Gardens’ chances of making the Saldanha cup final ended when they were beaten 54-25 by hosts Saldanha after they started with a promising 28-24 win over Hawston.

In their final match in Saldanha, Gardens lost 41-12 to SP Hamilton to end a disappointing weekend.

In the EC Super 14, Park failed to win any of the three matches they played when they were beaten by Hankey Villagers, Progress and Trying Stars.

Park will be planning to take their new-found form into their second game of the Top 12 when they face Brumbies on April 25 at Londt Park.

Brumbies, who were beaten by EL Police in the Super 14 semifinals, beat Joubertina United 42-36 in Makhanda on Saturday.

Next up for Gardens is a trip to Humansdorp to face a Kruisfontein side who had a bye this weekend after they beat Heidelberg 50-19 in the plate final at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup in George.

Beaten Super 14 finalists Progress kicked off their Top 12 campaign with a narrow 26-25 win over Trying Stars in Alexandria.

In another close game, Jeffreys Bay emerged with the spoils when they pipped Hankey Villagers 32-27.

Results:

Top 12: Trying Stars 25 Progress 26, Hankey Villagers 27 Jeffreys Bay 32, Park 38 Gardens 29, Brumbies 42 Joubertina 36.

Middle 12: Kirkwood 28 Evergreens 0, Despatch Oostelikes 29 Central 24, Kwaru 15 Motherwell 35, Born Fighters 22 United Barbarians 24, Spring Rose 22 Suburban 20, Missionvale 21 African Bombers 17.

Bottom 12: Lily White 24 Adelaide Rangers 40, Windvogel 38 Kareedouw Tigers 29, Helenvale 29 Orlando Eagles 26, Middelburg Eagles 59 Despatch 0, Police-Crusaders 0 Middelburg Excelsior 28, St Marks 17 Klipfontein 29.

Saturday’s fixture (3.30pm): Trying Stars v NMU Madibaz

April 25:

Top 12: Harlequins v Trying Stars, Park v Brumbies, Progress v Jeffreys Bay, Joubertina United v Hankey Villagers, Kruisfontein United v Gardens.

Middle 12: United Barbarians v Kwaru, Motherwell v Central, Kirkwood v Despatch Oostelikes, Evergreens v Missionvale, African Bombers v Spring Rose, Suburban v Born Fighters.

Bottom 12: Despatch v Helenvale, Orlando Eagles v Kareedouw Tigers, Lily White v Windvogel, Adelaide Rangers v St Marks, Klipfontein v Police-Crusaders, Middelburg Excelsior v Middelburg Eagles.

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