Vilakazi takes Polokwane draw despite relegation battle intensifying

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Ndamulelo Maphangule of Polokwane City challenges Ayabulela Konqobe of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium, East London, on April 11 2026.

Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi says they were gutted at not getting the much-needed three points in their game against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

He believed they should have wrapped up the game and got maximum points instead of the one point they managed from the 1-1 draw against Rise and Shine at Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City.

Chippa led the game for 85 minutes courtesy of Malebogo Modise’s goal, but Polokwane equalised with a penalty from Ndamulelo Maphangule.

Should Chippa have managed to hold on, three points would have given them a buffer from the relegation battle.

With five games remaining, the draw against Polokwane left Chippa in 13th place on the log with 24 points.

They are six points clear of Orbit College, who occupy the promotion relegation spot, and seven away from Magesi, who are stone last and face the prospect of automatic relegation.

Those teams have two games in hand each, which puts Chippa under immense pressure to get the most points they can in the last five games of the season.

“We must also be honest that we are lucky that the teams behind us are also struggling to get proper results,” Vilakazi said.

“They can’t wait for us forever. We need to win to stretch the gap.

“We did as we had planned against Polokwane; we dominated the first half, which we wanted to stamp our authority in because we were playing at home.

“But we suffered in the crucial phases of the game. I was not too sure about the penalty decision. We lacked concentration, though, but it’s OK. We wanted three points, but it was not to be.

“We can’t fault the effort. A point at this stage of the season is vital when you look at the position we are at. It is important for us not to lose a game now,” he said.

The Eastern Cape team’s next league match is away to AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium on April 25.

“It’s very important for us to come back with points in that game. They are a good side and well coached. We will have the week to prepare for that game.

“There’s no doubt that the players will have got over the Polokwane result and will have rebooted because there’s a lot at stake,” he said.

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