Chippa’s Xolani Sithole hopes his soccer journey inspires youngsters

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Chippa United’s Xolani Sithole dreams of lighting the way for young footballers from Emnambithi, hoping his journey inspires them to chase their ambitions.

The determined left back confessed that breaking into the professional league tested his resolve, but he clung to his dream and refused to let go.

At home, I was told to focus on my studies. But all I wanted to do was finish matric, satisfy my parents, and then continue with football. — Xolani Sithole, Chippa United leftback

“I come from a rural area called Emnambithi in KZN, and people from where I live have that mindset that says, ‘You’ll never go far with football’,” Sithole said.

“But, because I was the first person to play professionally in my village, I’ve given hope to the next generation that they, too, can make it someday.

“I have a Xolani Sithole Foundation initiative back home — we held our first soccer tournament last year, and I invited a few scouts to come and see the talent that we have.

“It hurts to see great soccer talent go to waste; back home, there are players who are even more talented than I am.

“So I’m trying to assist those players in getting their big break.”

Sithole said his family was initially sceptical of a career in football but eventually warmed to it.

“At home, I was told to focus on my studies. But all I wanted to do was finish matric, satisfy my parents, and then continue with football,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy juggling schoolwork and football, but I did it and passed my matric, even though my results weren’t what I had hoped for.

“After matric, I told my parents to allow me the opportunity to focus on my football career, but after a year of trying, going to trials in Durban and Joburg, nothing came up.

“My family called and told me to come back.

“Although I was on the verge of giving up, something inside told me that one day I would get my big break.

“While I was playing for Happy Heart, a Vodacom League team back home, someone noticed me and approached the chair of Free State Stars to give me a chance.

“When I first received the call, I assumed it was a joke, but when they drove from the Free State to my location, I realised they were serious.”

“I signed a pre-contract. I had no idea what that meant, and I wasn’t concerned about the money.

“All I wanted was to play football and become a professional player.

“Free State Stars were playing in the NFD that time.

“I played for them; however, later the owner sold the club’s status to Casric Stars FC in 2022.”

Sithole said that out of the 24 players signed by Stars, only four were chosen to join the new team, with the rest released.

However, in January the next year, he was also dismissed.

“I got lucky because, after two weeks without a club, I received a call from Papi Zothwane, who asked where I was, and I told him I was home.

“He invited me to join Uthongathi FC, but the same thing happened. The club sold its status to Milford FC.

“Three months later, coach Kwanele Kopo approached me to join Pretoria Callies, and from there I followed him to Chippa United.”

The 27-year-old player joined the Chilli Boys after being cleared of age cheating charges.

Callies and Sithole were charged with misconduct for using Sithole as an underage player in their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures.

“The entire court case was emotionally difficult to handle, but I knew deep down that I did not cheat.

“I had sleepless nights because I worried about what would happen if I lost the case. As the breadwinner at home, my family relies on me to provide for them.”

Sithole signed his first PSL contract with Chippa in July 2024.

He has appeared in 15 games for the Gqeberha-based club since his arrival.

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