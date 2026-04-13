Woodridge appoints experienced consultants to revitalise rugby and cricket programmes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lutho Pohlongo goes through some training exercises with young Woodridge cricketers

Woodridge College has taken a significant step in strengthening its sporting structures with the appointment of Lusanda Badiyana as rugby consultant and Lutho Pohlongo as cricket consultant.

Both bring a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the school, along with a shared vision of building sustainable, enjoyable and competitive programmes.

Badiyana, who was born in East London, progressed through the Eastern Province academy system before captaining the Southern Kings in the Guinness Pro14 between 2019 and 2020.

He has completed his World Rugby Level 1 and Level 2 certifications.

Now fully focused on coaching, Badiyana said he was excited by the challenge at Woodridge.

“For me it’s an exciting feeling to join the school and I’m looking forward to making a difference,” he said.

“Over the past few years, Woodridge has battled with results, so it presents an exciting challenge to bring fresh ideas and energy into the rugby programme.”

He believed the school had reached a plateau and required a new approach, with his primary goal being to reignite enthusiasm among the players.

“The most exciting part is bringing back the enjoyment.

“From working with the boys, you can see they want someone to invest in them and show real interest in their development,” he said.

“We want to create an environment where anyone who wants to pursue rugby can do so at Woodridge.”

Badiyana has already implemented structural changes, including introducing a proper pre-season programme and setting clear expectations from the start of the year.

“For me, pride is the foundation.

Lusanda Badiyana is excited about his position as a rugby consultant with Woodridge College (SUPPLIED)

“If players take pride in representing their school, then discipline, commitment and standards will follow naturally,” he said.

He is also focused on maintaining balance in the school environment.

“While many schools are becoming more professional, it’s important not to lose the enjoyment factor.

“Players need to make the most of their high school years and enjoy the game.”

Pohlongo, meanwhile, arrives with extensive coaching credentials, including CSA Level 3 certification and 16 years of experience.

He has served as director of cricket and first-team coach at Union High and Muir College, and spent three years coaching at Bishops in Cape Town.

Having moved from Cape Town at the start of the year, Pohlongo said he had been encouraged by his early experiences at Woodridge.

“It’s an exciting role and I’ve really enjoyed getting to understand the heartbeat of the school,” he said.

“The buy-in from the players and parents has been very positive, which makes a big difference.”

He acknowledged that there were areas that required attention, including player numbers and building a consistently competitive system, but believed the foundation was strong.

“Woodridge has a proud cricket legacy and has invested in the sport.

“While results may not always have reflected expectations, the base is there and we want to build on that.”

Pohlongo’s approach centres on smarter training and preparing players for match situations.

“We want to make sure our training replicates the pressure players will face in matches.

“It’s about being deliberate in how we prepare, focusing on decision-making and helping players understand their roles,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasises the importance of allowing players freedom on match days.

“Training is where we put structure in place, but on Saturdays we want players to express themselves. Making mistakes is part of the learning process.”

Like Badiyana, Pohlongo is also investing in grassroots development, working closely with younger players.

“We’ve introduced a programme at the prep school to ensure strong fundamentals from an early age.

“It’s about building skills progressively so that players are well prepared when they reach high school.”

With two experienced consultants now in place, Woodridge College is optimistic about the future of both its rugby and cricket programmes, with a renewed focus on pride, development and enjoyment.

The Herald