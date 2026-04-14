‘Auditor General’ determined to steal limelight in Fuzile redemption bout

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As Duncan Village hero Azinga Fuzile will be fighting for redemption against Asanda Gingqi at the Orient Theatre next Saturday, another career from the same township tipped to emulate him will be taking off when Amila “AG” Gongqa makes his professional debut on the undercard.

The 18-year-old highly touted amateur star will face Loyiso Sandi in the featherweight division in which Fuzile also launched his career in 2014 before going on to make his mark in boxing.

Those who have seen Gongqa, who goes by the “Auditor General” moniker derived from the acronyms of his name and surname, are tipping him to achieve even more than Fuzile has done in the ring.

The teen, who is reportedly beating up seasoned professionals in sparring sessions, with unconfirmed reports that he also gave Gingqi a tough time, proved his mettle when he impressed at the Youth World Championships in Montenegro.

Gongqa left tongues wagging for his crippling power of knocking out almost all his opponents in the amateur ranks despite campaigning as a junior.

Then 16, he was forced to compete at the youth level in provincial championships, as he was too good for the juniors.

However, for all the hullabaloo about his talent, Gongqa, who has beaten almost all top amateur boxers in the province, will need to prove that he is the heir-apparent to Fuzile, who remains the hero of the shack-littered township.

Sharing the stage with Fuzile will be seen as taking over the baton and becoming the next boxing star of the township.

Gongqa’s trainer, Mzamo Njekanye, who also unearthed Fuzile, has no doubt that his prodigy will be the next biggest star not only in the region but also in SA boxing.

“If you think MaBoys [Fuzile] was special, wait until you see this boy in action,” he said.

“I am not trying to play down MaBoys’ talent, because he is indeed a rare breed, and I believe he could have achieved more in boxing had it not been for its politics.

“But people will see how special AG is, so much that I had no qualms about taking him straight to a provincial title in his first fight, but Boxing SA has its own rules and regulations to comply with.”

While Fuzile was thrown into the deep by being matched against a 15-fight veteran, Sibusiso Khumalo, in his professional debut, Gongqa is pitted against a one-bout novice in Sandi.

Njekanye said no trainer was willing to take a fight against Gongqa due to the reputation the teen was already commanding in boxing circles.

While all the attention Gongqa is getting is putting him under pressure to perform, Njekanye said his charge had a strong resolve and the mental fortitude to deal with lofty expectations.

With the tournament going to be televised live throughout the Southern African region on Supersport, Gongqa will be able to showcase his talent to the wide audience.

“He thrives on big occasions; hence, he was never overawed in Montenegro.”

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